Carol just lost ‘Daryl and Carol’ the spin-off Walking Dead

picture : Kevin Winter ( Getty Images )

Bad news for fans of everyone’s favorite platonic couple killing zombies (from, like, 2015) today: TVLine Reports previously announced walking dead A spin-off series focusing on fan favorite characters Daryl and Carol, Carol just lost.

That’s right: Actress Melissa McBride made a lot of cultural excitement for her the walking Dead The same, bail on the franchise in the end. This means that McBride has apparently left the planned series, leaving Norman Reedus, who plays beloved crossbowman Daryl Dixon, as the series’ full lead.

Despite rumors that losing Carol’s character (which has been woven through many heroic and anti-hero flavors throughout the 12 years of the mother ship show) was a creative decision, AMC confirmed that it’s only a scheduling issue, as McBride appears to be unavailable to fly to Europe to film an untitled series.

Hi, it’s n Network spokesperson time:

Melissa McBride gave life to one of the most interesting, realistic, humane and popular characters in the world. the walking Dead being. Unfortunately, she is no longer able to participate in the previously announced spin-off focused on the characters Daryl Dixon and Carol Peltier, which will be set and filmed in Europe this summer and premiere next year. Moving to Europe became logistically untenable for Melissa at this time. We know fans will be disappointed with this news, but the walking Dead The universe continues to grow and expand in interesting ways and we very much hope to see Carol again in the near future.

The Carol & Daryl Show was originally announced in September 2020, as the original walking dead She was preparing for it very It’s slowly rolling in its final season, which is due to end sometime this year. The show will be the fourth novel walking dead spin-off, after Fear ofAnd world beyondAnd the upcoming anthology series Tales.