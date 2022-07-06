Carlos Santana collapses during the Michigan-Billboard concert

Carlos Santana He is recovering and will be absent from the show at least once after falling ill during a concert on Tuesday evening (July 5) in Michigan.

According to multiple reports from the scene, the great guitar collapsed on stage at Pine Knob Music Theater (formerly DTE Energy Music Theater), an outdoor amphitheater in Clarkston, about 40 miles northwest of Detroit.

.Tweet embed just collapsed on stage in Tweet embed To be treated as I write – Gary Graff (@GraffonMusic) 6 July 2022

Billboard’s Gary Graff wrote on Twitter around 10 p.m. ET.

Rob Raj, host and evening reporter for Fox2 Detroit, retweeted a photo of what appears to be Santana receiving medical attention. Medical staff on stage. Crowd asked to pray for him due to a “serious medical” problem, he writes.

#broke down: Carlos Santana just fainted on stage inTweet embed. Medical staff on stage. The crowd asked for prayers for him due to a “serious medical” problem. via picTweet embed pic.twitter.com/6VqHkBwVIT – Rob Raj (@rooprajfox2) 6 July 2022

Graf tweeted an update at 10.37pm ET. “Carlos Santana walked off the stage on a stretcher 20 minutes after he collapsed at Pine Knob Music. No word on condition yet but he waved as he rolled.”

Modernization: Tweet embed Taken from the stage on a stretcher 20 minutes after collapsing in Tweet embed

No word on condition yet but he waved while rolling – Gary Graff (@GraffonMusic) 6 July 2022

Santana appears to have suffered from heat exhaustion and dehydration and has been taken to the McLaren Clarkston emergency department for observation, his representative, Michael Freones, explained in a statement.

The veteran artist is said to be “doing well”.

Modernization: Tweet embed Santana was exposed to heat stress and dehydration during a concert on Tuesday in Tweet embed Carlos has been moved to McLaren Clarkston’s emergency department for observation and is working fine, Santana manager Michael Friones announced tonight. – Gary Graff (@GraffonMusic) 6 July 2022

The 74-year-old artist On the road for him Miraculous Supernatural Tour 2022: Santana + Earth, Wind & Fire, In support of his 26th studio album and latest album, 2021 Blessings and miraclesfor the first time through a deal with BMG.

His scheduled performance Wednesday night at The Pavilion at Star Lake (formerly S&T Bank Music Park) in Burgitstown, Pennsylvania, will be rescheduled for a later date, Vrionis adds.

Regarded as one of the greatest guitarists of all time, Santana has won 10 Grammy Awards and three Latin Grammy Awards, with nine Grammys set records for one project, 1999 supernatural.

His long list of accolades include a Billboard Century (1996), Lifetime Achievement Honors for the Billboard Latin Music Awards (2009), Kennedy Center Honors (2013), and in 1998 he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. (1998).

Santana is a new star-studded CNN show fourth in America Special.