Carlos Correa signs with Mets to 12-year, $315 million deal after Giants deal delayed: Source

Carlos Correa She agreed to a 12-year, $315 million deal with mets Hours after news of his deal with the giants postponed due to Unresolved medical findings From his physicality, a major league source confirmed that the athlete. The Mets deal also hinges on the physical. Here’s what you need to know:

Korea She agreed to a 13-year, $350 million contract With San Francisco last week, waiting for a physical, the athlete has been confirmed. But the deal, which would be the largest in team history, has not been publicly announced by the Giants.

A Giants press conference, originally scheduled for Tuesday at 11 a.m. PT, that was expected to be Korea’s lead, was postponed Tuesday morning. Several other media appearances Correa was scheduled to make on Tuesday were also cancelled. the athlete has been confirmed.

Before signing with the Giants, the athlete Reported that the Mets and its owner Steve Cohen Show interest in Korea.

New York already has a two-time Gold Glove winner Francisco Lindor at shortstop, making Correa likely to play third base.

The 28-year-old Correa has opted out of his $105 million, three-year deal with the company. twins After only one season. During his 2022 campaign, he hit . 291 with 22 home runs, 64 RBIs and 70 runs scored in 136 games with a war of 5.4.

In addition to his offensive production, Correa became a top-notch defensive shortstop. Earned Platinum honors in 2021 with +21 points saved and 2.9 GPS defense in 2021.

Correa has played 148 and 136 matches in the past two seasons. Prior to that, he had played more than 110 matches just once.

He spent a two-time All-Star in the first seven seasons of his career with the Houston AstrosHe won the American League Rookie of the Year in 2015 and the World Championship in 2017.

Korea ranked first the athleteKeith Law’s list of the top 50 free agents heading into the offseason.

How Korea fits into the Mets

Mets are going for it. And going by that, anything short of appearing in the World Series with the highest payroll in baseball would be a disappointment. If you are intent on building the best team money can buy, it only makes sense to add the best player position available.

The Mets had a cumulative WRC+ third baseman of 102, nearly the average. Eduardo Escobar September was a busy month and he had a 0.982 OPS—the best month of his career—to cement that number. Escobar finished with solid numbers—106 wRC+, .726 OPS—but Correa would be quite the upgrade at the position. Over the past two years, Corea has .842 OPS – the third player on base in that time period with a better OPS is just Austin Riley (.887), Rafael Devers (.885), Jose Ramirez (.881), Manny Machado (867.) f Nolan Arenado (.848). – Samon

Where is the New York payroll now?

For the Mets, a long-term contract made sense. They were resilient. And Correa will probably be a star to watch for a while.

The Mets’ total salary draft was approximately $495 million. This figure includes a tax penalty that alone would cost more than $110 million. No team in baseball has ever had a salary exceeding $350 million. The Correa, valued at $26.2 million, will be the fourth largest on the Mets Max Scherzer ($43.3 million), Justin Verlander ($43.3 million) and Francisco Lindor ($31.9 million). – Samon

What does this mean for giants?

Whether this turns out to be a case of buyer’s remorse, customer rebellion, or a legitimate disagreement over a physical discovery, the consequences are dire for the giants. They entered the winter with a clear fan mandate to acquire a franchise player and communicated their intent to do so. Now, the Correa deal falls apart in spectacular fashion and leaves them with no backup options left in the free agent market. Oh, and they actually teased the most accomplished shortstop in franchise history, Brandon Crawfordby waiting until word of a preliminary agreement with Korea worth $350 million to inform him that he would have to accept a change of position.

Thousands of words are about to be written trying to explain how the giants could have allowed this to happen. The next question after that – how could the Giants save this offshore – might be much easier to answer. Less than executing a blockbuster business deal for someone like Shuhei Ohtani Or Devers or both, she can’t. – bagarly.

