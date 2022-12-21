December 22, 2022

Carlos Correa is expected to join the Mets on a 12-year, $315 million deal

the so-called Cohen taxAs he called it when MLB’s collective bargaining agreement was reached earlier this year, it’s a financial limitation designed to either rein in Cohen’s spending or allow other teams to take advantage of his largesse. That didn’t tie him down, and since 50 percent of the tax payments go to other teams, those other clubs will share about $55 million from Cohen as he seeks to spend his way to the championship.

When the Wilpons were under the control of the Wilpons, Boras would often make jokes about the team shopping for player deal boxes, a legacy cemented by the fallout from the family’s loss of hundreds of millions in a Bernard Madoff Ponzi scheme. Now, to the delight of fans and agents like Boras, the team’s fortunes have changed dramatically under Cohen, who bought the team in 2020.

“They’re in the caviar department,” Porras said. “This is about major league baseball in a big market.”

Boras said he provided the Mets with full medical reports on Korea and did not expect them to react as the Giants did. He described the fumble with San Francisco as a disagreement over the reporting results and added that the Giants’ medical concerns were not related to a previous back injury.

Porras said, “Medical opinions are what they are, opinions.”

The Giants, citing confidentiality, acknowledged their public concern but did not elaborate in a statement released Wednesday morning attributed to Farhan Zaidi, the team’s president of baseball operations.

“While we are prohibited from disclosing confidential medical information, as Scott Boras has stated publicly, there was a difference of opinion about the results of Carlos’ physical examination,” the statement said. We wish Carlos the best.

See also  Sources say Colin Kaepernick will train with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday

The Mets did not respond to requests for comment, but Cohen told The Post, “This puts us over the top.”

