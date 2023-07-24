\n”,” ProviderName “:” Twitter “,” ProviderUrl “:” https://twitter.com “,” type “:” oembed “,” width “,” content “:” rich “}, {” __typename “:” Markdown “,” content “:” The opportunity for anyone on the Mets to do something about their situation is dwindling. In their Subway Series showdown with the Yankees in the Bronx, the Mets hold a 46-53 record. They are virtually out of contention in the National League East and trail seven teams in the NL Wild Card race. It’s 7 1/2 games from where it is there. The last time they saw the . 500 was seven weeks ago. \n \nThese are all indications that the Mets should likely sell by the deadline. Meanwhile, the Mets aren't ignoring their reality. "I think everybody knows what's going on," said manager Buck Showalter, referring to the fact that the Mets are still perfectly capable of playing in any combination – buy or sell. When New York finally showed some life in the middle innings on Sunday, putting the first three batters of the sixth on base, the pendulum swung slightly toward the former category. When I landed the next three sets in a row, I swung again the other way. "I trust Billy and everyone to do the right thing," David Showy said. Both have caught the attention of scouts in recent weeks. The Phillies and Rangers are among those clubs who would be a good fit for a pham. Any number of teams could use Robertson's seasoned intelligence. The others on the list could attract interest, and likely could, too, all but force a club with slimming game prospects to listen.

For now, the Mets will have to wait a little longer. Within days, they'd have to pick a lane.

As the losses piled on, many on the team began to suspect which one it might be. 3:33 a.m. UTC
BOSTON — With more than eight days until the trade deadline, Mets general manager Billy Eppler has “at least a few calls a day from opposing GMs,” he said, “if not more.” These are often what he calls “positioning” calls: executives tell each other where they stand. The actual exchange of player names and business concepts will come later.
For Eppler, the problem is that he still doesn’t quite know where the Mets stand. Every time they win a few games in a row, as they did last week, the idea of standing up or even buying assets on the deadline becomes more real. But on every such occasion, the Mets have followed up their success with something like Sunday.
Their 6-1 loss to the Red Sox at Fenway Park began with a start by Carlos Carrasco that ranks among the least effective in franchise history. When it ended, the Mets had their third defeat in their last four games to add an edge to the idea of being sold out at the deadline.
“There aren’t a lot of games left before the deadline, but… I try to avoid the shot clock so everyone can watch,” said Eppler. “We will monitor what the opponents and other teams are doing and continue to assess our own team.”
Anyone who stays with the Mets on a Sunday will struggle to make a positive impression. Carrasco allowed six straight tackles in the third period for a Boston team that went 10-for-15 against him in total. He also walked two runs and lost five runs, and the damage would have been worse had the Sox not made several runs on the bases (with Mark Kanha scores three assists on the court). Carrasco became the ninth pitcher in Mets history to allow at least 10 hits and score seven or fewer hits.
“I just went out and threw strikes and they caught me,” Carrasco said. “There is nothing I can do about it.”
The opportunity for anyone on the Mets to do something about their situation is shrinking. In their Subway Series showdown with the Yankees in the Bronx, the Mets hold a 46-53 record. They are virtually out of contention in the National League East and trail seven teams in the NL Wild Card race. It’s 7 1/2 games from where it is there. The last time they saw .500 was seven weeks ago.
These are all indications that the Mets should likely sell by the deadline. They’re not ready to make a final decision yet, with two games against the Yankees and four games against the Nationals coming up.
“The next few games are going to show us a lot in terms of our positioning, and the positioning of some of the other teams we’re chasing or battling against,” Eppler said before Sunday’s loss. “We’ll just have to assess it when that time comes.”
Meanwhile, the Mets have not blinked from their reality. “I think everybody knows what’s going on,” said manager Buck Showalter, referring to the fact that the Mets are still perfectly capable of playing in any combination – buy or sell. When New York finally showed some life in the middle innings on Sunday, putting the first three batters of the sixth on base, the pendulum swung slightly toward the former category. When she landed the next three deadlifts in a row, she swung back the other way.
A third possibility is that the Mets don’t do much of anything, keep things intact and hope they bounce back hard enough to make a late playoff run. But every fleeting defeat makes that less likely, too.
“I trust Billy and everyone else to do the right thing,” Showalter said.
The Mets have two relatively strong trade chips in outfielder Tommy Pham and closer David Robertson, both of whom have caught the attention of scouts in recent weeks. Phillies and Rangers are among those clubs that would be a good fit for FAM. Any number of teams could use Robertson’s veteran wit. The others on the list are likely to attract interest as well, but they all force a club with slimming playoff odds to listen.
For now, the Mets will continue to wait and watch, but that won’t be the case for much longer. In a matter of days, they will have to choose a lane.
As the losses piled up, many around the team began to suspect which one it might be.
