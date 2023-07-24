Carlos Carrasco gives up five runs in the Mets’ loss to the Red Sox



The opportunity for anyone on the Mets to do something about their situation is dwindling. In their Subway Series showdown with the Yankees in the Bronx, the Mets hold a 46-53 record. They are virtually out of contention in the National League East and trail seven teams in the NL Wild Card race. It's 7 1/2 games from where it is there. The last time they saw the . 500 was seven weeks ago.



These are all indications that the Mets should likely sell by the deadline. They’re not ready to make a final decision yet, with two games against the Yankees and four games against the Nationals coming up.



“The next few games are going to show us a lot in terms of our positioning, the positioning of some of the other teams we’re chasing or struggling against,” Eppler said before Sunday’s loss. “We’ll just have to assess it when that time comes.”



Meanwhile, the Mets aren't ignoring their reality. "I think everybody knows what's going on," said manager Buck Showalter, referring to the fact that the Mets are still perfectly capable of playing in any combination – buy or sell. When New York finally showed some life in the middle innings on Sunday, putting the first three batters of the sixth on base, the pendulum swung slightly toward the former category. When I landed the next three sets in a row, I swung again the other way.

There's a third possibility the Mets won't do much of anything, keep things intact and hope they bounce back hard enough to make a late playoff run. But every passing defeat also makes that less likely.



“I trust Billy and everyone to do the right thing,” David Showy said. Both have caught the attention of scouts in recent weeks. The Phillies and Rangers are among those clubs who would be a good fit for a pham. Any number of teams could use Robertson’s seasoned intelligence. The others on the list could attract interest, and likely could, too, all but force a club with slimming game prospects to listen.



For now, the Mets will have to wait a little longer. Within days, they’d have to pick a lane.



As the losses piled on, many on the team began to suspect which one it might be.