The world’s first dual – mode vehicle, native to both road and rail, was unveiled in public on Saturday in Kyo, Japan.

The vehicle developed by Toyota looks like a minibus running on normal tires on the road. But if you change the mode of transport, the steel wheels will go down from the belly of the vehicle to the rails and into the train. The train bus will run in the less occupied area.

The vehicle can carry up to 21 passengers, travels at a speed of 60 km per hour on the railway track and can travel fast on the road. The small fleet of diesel-powered vehicles, available in a variety of colors, connects several small towns along the coast of the island of Chicago in southern Japan.

