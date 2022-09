Body camera footage of the police shows that initially the police did not even notice the sound of the train’s horn. By the time they realize, it’s too late.

Fort Lupton police made an almost unfathomable and life-threatening mistake when they stopped the suspect in his car. Soon a freight train came to the crossing and could not slow down enough, he writes NBC News.

A 20-year-old woman was sitting in the car, who had previously been fostered and fought with her passenger while driving. The suspect stopped his car at the crossing, but the police car was right on the tracks. (The crash happens after 5 minutes and 15 seconds in the video).









The woman is first ordered out of the car with her hands up, then handcuffed and loaded into a police car while she asks what’s going on and asks for her phone. Throughout, they look like they’re looking for an armed criminal, and at the highest level, they’re constantly targeting the vehicle and searching with a weapon. The police left the car on the tracks for a reason, with the now prepared young woman in the back seat. Police are still debating whether the woman could have thrown something from the car before it stopped, even though the first noise had already been heard.

The incident took place on September 16, but police released body camera footage days later. In these, you can clearly see and hear the police talking without actually reacting to the first sound of the train. By the time they start running towards the car, the train is already very close and all they can do is “Oh my God!”. While the crash has already occurred and rescue units are already on the scene, police are still talking about the possibility of a weapon in the car, which they have not yet been able to thoroughly search.

Yareni Rios-Gonzalez, who was involved in a train crash, suffered serious injuries but is recovering. According to Denver Law School professor Ian Farrell, the patrolman who left the car on the tracks could be charged with reckless endangerment.