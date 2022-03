The Renault Clio V6 is one of the most specialized models made by a French manufacturer. The developers removed the front-facing engine of the city car and packed the most intensive resource behind the front seats.

The 3-liter V6 petrol engine from Laguna delivers 230 horsepower to the rear wheels, coupled with a small and lightweight body that goes from 0-100 sprint in 6.3 seconds and a top speed of 235 kmph.

First Series Clio V6 © Autoscout24.ch







Only 1,555 copies of the mid-engine Cleo were produced in 2001-2002, and the second generation came in, of which 1,309 left the production line between 2003 and 2005.

The latter series now appeared on the scene in a slightly used sales line Copy, Which turned out to be a record 90,000 (HUF 41.5 million). The previous base price of the Super Sports car was 27,125 (12.5 million Forinds).

















Featuring 18-inch wheels and a six-speed manual transmission, the car was built in 2004 and has since covered less than 28,000 kilometers. Only 18 copies of this complete leather package version were made.

























Thanks to the 255-horsepower engine and short gear ratios, acceleration from 0 to 100 can be seen in just 5.8 seconds and can go up to 245 km / h.

































