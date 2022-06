Vladimir Putin launched a so-called “special military operation” against Ukraine. The fighting has been going on for weeks, with Russian forces ending the lives of thousands of civilians. We report all progress on our series.

The United States on Tuesday seized a Russian-owned supercomputer, Amedia, in Fiji following a legal battle. The $ 325 million ($ 118 billion) ship had already been taken from the Pacific by US authorities, and Fiji’s Supreme Court ruled that the US request for seizure was justified.

The decision by Fiji’s Supreme Court is a victory that has often been a stumbling block for the United States, which has made several attempts to seize Russian foreign assets on the embargo list due to the war in Ukraine. U.S. officials say the luxury vehicle, called the Amadea, is owned by Russian businessman Suleiman Kerimov, who has been licensed by both the United States and the European Union.

Fiji’s Chief Justice Kamal Kumar explained in the interpretation of the decision that Amadea had traveled within Fiji’s maritime border without permission, in violation of US justice. A separate task force called Taskforce KleptoCapture has been set up in the US judiciary to search and seize boats and luxury assets of Russian millionaires.

Amadea arrived in Fiji from Mexico last April across the Pacific in 18 days. The ship landed in the western city of Laodicea without customs permission, so police seized it and interrogated its crew. The luxury yacht is 106 meters long and is approximately the length of a football field, with live fish, a hand-drawn piano, a swimming pool and a helipad.