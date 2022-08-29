Police are looking into the possibility of an armed robbery or attempted car theft. They said they recovered the firearm at plot 700 of North 10th Street — about a block south of the shooting site — and were looking for two juveniles with shoulder-length braids. One of them was wearing a black or brown shirt with yellow smiling faces. No further details were immediately available.
“We have learned that Brian Robinson Jr. has been the victim of an attempted armed robbery or auto theft in Washington, DC,” the leaders said in a statement Sunday night. “He has sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is currently being treated in hospital, where team officials are with him. We ask that you please respect Brian’s privacy at this time.”
A person familiar with the situation said coach Ron Rivera was among the battalion leaders with Robinson at the hospital. Team owners Daniel and Tanya Snyder, President Jason Wright, General Manager Martin Mayhew, Chief Medical Officer Tony Casolaro and Director of Mental Health Barbara Roberts were with Robinson and his family.
Robinson, 23, was recruited by the Leaders for the third round this year outside of Alabama. He finished his college career 10th in Crimson Tide history with 29 touchdowns and 11th with 2,704 yards. He’s impressed with the leaders all season, so much so that he was expected to play a big role in attack when the regular season begins on 9/11.
The rookie traveled with the leaders to The pre-season final in Baltimore on Saturday But he did not play, along with the team players. During limited playing time in his first two pre-season games, Robinson totaled 14 carry-outs for 57 yards and one touchdown, as well as two catches for 15 yards.
“Bryan has been fantastic,” said offensive coordinator Scott Turner during pre-season. “He is a really serious guy. Football is very important to him. He takes a lot of pride in being a physical runner. … I think he will continue to improve as well, with more reps.”
