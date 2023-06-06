Captain America 4 titled Brave New World, Marvel announces – The Hollywood Reporter

Captain America 4 He has a new title.

Marvel Studios announced Tuesday morning via its Twitter account that the fourth captain America The installment — and the first to star Anthony Mackie — is now called Brave New World.

The news came along with a behind-the-scenes photo of co-stars Mackie and Harrison Ford. This past July, the studio announced that the film was originally going to be subtitled New world system. The release date is set for May 3, 2024.

Brave New World It follows the events of Avengers: Endgame and the Disney + series the Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The first saw Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers pass the Captain America shield to Mackie’s Sam Wilson, who’s been serving as the Falcon champion ever since. Captain America: The Winter Soldier, which was released in 2014.

The Disney+ series saw Wilson contemplate whether he’d be willing to take on the role he’d transitioned to while working alongside Bucky Barnes (The Winter Soldier, portrayed by Sebastian Stan) as the US government created its own “Captain America” ​​movie in States Agent United States by Wyatt Russell. (Both of these actors are set to appear as their characters in the future Lightningwhose production was delayed due to the ongoing writers’ strike, along with other existing and new characters from the series Black WidowAnd Ant-Man and the Wasp and beyond.)

Co-write it Falcon and the Winter SoldierMalcolm Spellman with Julius Onah, who is also set to direct, Brave New World It will see Mackie continue Wilson’s journey as Captain America, while Ford makes his MCU debut as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, in the role he took over after William Hurt’s death.

The movie will see two return Incredible Hulk Characters, Samuel Stearns (Tim Blake) and Betty Ross (Liv Tyler), with Ford Thunderbolt serving as President of the United States. Shira Haas and Danny Ramirez also star, and Carl Lumbly returns in the title role Falcon and the Winter Soldier Isaiah Bradley character.