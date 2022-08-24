Capitol Drops AI Rapper FN Meka After Backlash

Capitol Music Group, the company that includes major record labels including Capitol and Blue Note, said Tuesday it has cut ties with the latest controversial artist: FN Meka, a virtual “rapper” powered in part by artificial intelligence, who boasts more than 10 million followers. on me tik tok.

The company had already Project raised — the first augmented reality artist to sign a major brand, he said — as “just a preview of what’s to come.” However, after mounting backlash for what skeptical observers said amounted to a digital face — including content that appeared to downplay prison and police brutality — the Capitol said it had “cut ties with Project FN Meka, and is effective immediately.”

“We offer our deepest apologies to the black community for our indifference to signing this project without asking enough questions about the fairness and creative process behind it,” the company added in a statement. “We thank those who have reached out to us with constructive comments in the past two days – your contribution has been invaluable as we reached the decision to terminate our engagement. with the project.”