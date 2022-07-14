July 15, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Capitals signs second line position Dylan Strom for a one-year, $3.5 million deal

Emet 1 hour ago 3 min read
Capitals signs second line position Dylan Strom for a one-year, $3.5 million deal

Late on the second day of the free agency, Washington Capitals announced the signing of another major free agent. Sign the team Dylan Stromformerly of the Chicago Blackhawks, for a one-year, $3.5 million deal.

Sportsnet’s Elliot Friedman was the first to report the news.

In a beautiful 69 appearances last season, the six-foot-tall Ström scored 22 goals and scored 48 points. The 22 goals marked the high of her career. Strom has focused on Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane for the majority of the season.

The 25-year-old Strom did not receive a qualifying bid by the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks, which is why he was an unrestricted free agent.

Strom played second-line minutes in Chicago, and immediately became the favorite to replace Niklas Backstrom on the short-term after that. General Manager Brian McClellan said he will turn to internal options such as Conor McMichael, Hendrix Lapierre or Alexi Protas.

“The salary cap is the maximum salary,” McClellan said. “We have to plan for Nick to come back sometime. What we can do is give our guys chances. We have some guys – McMichael, and hopefully he can move on to the next step; Lapierre, we’ll see where he is; Brutus is coming and we expect him to take the next jump – and go from there. Not It’s as if we could sign a player for $9.5 million. We expect Nick to come back at some point. Until that goes away, we plan for him to come back.”

See also  2022 NCAA Baseball Arch: Men's College World Championship results, schedule

The Capitals will now face a major predicament if Backstrom returns during the season. The team is over $5.6 million over the salary cap and will have to do some kind of major trade to accommodate the Swedes.

Together with Strom’s signature Marcus Johansson is back! It also indicates that team position prospects could end up in the AHL for a full season unless other moves are made.

Strom will be a restricted free agent and will be eligible to arbitrate next summer, which means the Capitals will retain his rights beyond this season.

Here’s the full version from The Capitals:

Capitals sign Dylan Strom

Arlington, Virginia – Senior Vice President and General Manager Brian McClellan announced today that Washington Capital has signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with Dylan Strom.

Strom, 25, scored 48 points (22g, 26a) in 69 games with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2021-22. The 6’3-inch, 200-pound striker had a career high in a single season in goals and games played and averaged a career best time of 17:26 on the ice last season. Strom ranked third in the team in the number of goals and fourth in assists and points.

Originally drafted by the Arizona Coyotes with the third overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, Strom had a career high of 57 points (20g, 37a) in 78 games with Arizona and Chicago in 2018-19. The Mississauga native averaged 0.68 points per game in parts of four seasons with Chicago from 2018-19 to 2021-22, which ranked fifth on the team in that period.

In 273 National Hockey League games with Arizona and Chicago, Strom scored 170 points (67 g, 103 a).

Internationally, Strom represented Canada at the 2019 World Championships, where he took a silver medal, and at the 2017 and 2016 World Junior Championships, and took the silver at the 2017 Championships.

Strom was a teammate of the recently acquired Capitals’ Conor Brown with Erie Otters from the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) during the 2013-14 season.

Banner photo: @thegoldenstromes/IG

See also  2022 Masters Leader: Live coverage, Tiger Woods score, golf results today in the first round at the Augusta National

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

2022 British Open Leader: Live coverage, Tiger Woods score, golf results today at Round 1 at St Andrews

9 hours ago Emet
3 min read

2022 British Open TV schedule, coverage, live stream, watch online, channel, St. Andrews

17 hours ago Emet
1 min read

Vegas Golden Knights sources say it’s creating space for cover, and ship star Max Pasuritti to Carolina Hurricanes

1 day ago Emet

You may have missed

2 min read

The Hungarian government has “forgotten” to talk about a new energy emergency plan, Brussels said

57 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

Bank of America cuts S&P 500 target to ‘lowest on the street’ after recession forecasts

1 hour ago Izer
3 min read

‘Ms. Marvel’ EPs Talk Captain Marvel Cameo, the X-Men reference at the end

1 hour ago Muhammad
6 min read

An astronomer explains the stunning first images from the James Webb Space Telescope

1 hour ago Izer