Capcom Fighting Collection, announced its launch on June 24

Includes Red Earth, Gem Fighter, Puzzle Fighter, Hyper Street Fighter 2, and a large number of Darkstalkers























10 classic games return, including two previously unreleased Darkstalkers in the West, with enhanced features, quality of life improvements, online capabilities and a net undo code for all titles. Keep seeing the trailer.



















Red Earth and Cyberbots: Fullmetal Madness, Hyper Street Fighter 2, Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix, and Super Puzzle Fighter 2 Turbo make up the first half of the mix, and the second half is entirely dedicated to the Darkstalkers.





Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors, Night Warriors: Darkstalkers’ Revenge, Vampire Savior: The Lord of Vampire, Vampire Hunter 2: Darkstalkers’ Revenge, and Vampire Savior 2: The Lord of Vampire will be available in the Capcom Fighting Collection.





All titles in the bundle will be playable online with a powerful net rollback code, and a training mode will be added for everyone except Puzzle Fighter (for fairly obvious reasons) so players can finally explore the nuances of these titles with increased efficiency.





The Capcom Fighting Collection will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC for $39.99 on June 24. A digital bundle including Capcom Fighting Collection and Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection will also be available at launch for $59.99.





