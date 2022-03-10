March 10, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Capcom announces Exoprimal, a new multiplayer team-based game with dinosaurs • Eurogamer.net

Ayhan 1 hour ago 2 min read
Capcom announces Exoprimal, a new multiplayer team-based game with dinosaurs • Eurogamer.net

Capcom is developing a new game where you fight dinosaurs in mechanical suits. It’s called Exoprimal, not Dino Crisis, and it will launch for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S in 2023.

The game – dubbed New IP – was revealed during tonight’s PlayStation State of Play broadcast.

We’ve seen a stegosaurus, a T-Rex and more – hundreds of dinosaurs snooping out of the gates to a futuristic city center. They were encountered by people in mechanical suits, and everything was a bit like Anthem.

Capcom later Blog post Give more details: that is, this is a five-versus-five multiplayer game where you fight dinosaurs, and only one team of humans survives.

“In the near future, strange events threaten the very existence of humanity,” Capcom wrote. Whirlpools open up in the sky, cities are flooded with deadly prehistoric creatures.

“As raptors creep from above and Tyrannosaurus Rexes trample through the streets, it is up to five brave Exofighters in mechanized combat armor, known as Exosuits, to fight back against the dinosaurs that threaten to drive humanity toward extinction.”

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept the targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view them.

See also  The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack has been announced. Release date announced

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Elden Ring can be paused in one selected menu

9 hours ago Ayhan
2 min read

Redesigned MacBook Air Might Have M1 But Not M2

17 hours ago Ayhan
3 min read

M1 Ultra outperforms 28-core Intel Mac Pro processor in first leaked test

1 day ago Ayhan

You may have missed

2 min read

The Russians bombed a children’s hospital during the ceasefire – here’s the main news on Wednesday

53 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

Amazon stock jumps on a 20-to-1 split

55 mins ago Izer
3 min read

Black Panther director mistaken for thief, handcuffed at Bank of Atlanta – WSB-TV Channel 2

56 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

NASA’s inaugural moon sample was collected nearly 50 years ago

60 mins ago Izer