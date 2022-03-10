Capcom announces Exoprimal, a new multiplayer team-based game with dinosaurs • Eurogamer.net

Capcom is developing a new game where you fight dinosaurs in mechanical suits. It’s called Exoprimal, not Dino Crisis, and it will launch for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S in 2023.

The game – dubbed New IP – was revealed during tonight’s PlayStation State of Play broadcast.

We’ve seen a stegosaurus, a T-Rex and more – hundreds of dinosaurs snooping out of the gates to a futuristic city center. They were encountered by people in mechanical suits, and everything was a bit like Anthem.

Capcom later Blog post Give more details: that is, this is a five-versus-five multiplayer game where you fight dinosaurs, and only one team of humans survives.

“In the near future, strange events threaten the very existence of humanity,” Capcom wrote. Whirlpools open up in the sky, cities are flooded with deadly prehistoric creatures.

“As raptors creep from above and Tyrannosaurus Rexes trample through the streets, it is up to five brave Exofighters in mechanized combat armor, known as Exosuits, to fight back against the dinosaurs that threaten to drive humanity toward extinction.”

Hello viewers. Welcome to Exoprimal, a new co-op action game with a competitive edge. Two teams of five players in legions of dinosaurs. Only one team will survive. Today’s dinosaur predictions: Low. I wish you a happy day.#Exoprimalhttps://t.co/dOnVsrX8zg pic.twitter.com/ideBhoBaB6 Exoprimal (exoprimal) March 9, 2022