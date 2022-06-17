Capcom announces Dragon’s Dogma 2

Capcom is officially making a sequel to Dragon Doctrinethe lovable but unassuming role-playing game released in 2012. The sequel, Dragon Dogma 2confirmed by a Capcom veteran and Dragon Doctrine Game Director Hideaki Itsuno during the 10th anniversary of the live broadcast on Thursday.

And join Itsuno Dragon Doctrine Artistic director Daigo Ikino and environmental art lead Kenichi Suzuki, who are also working on the sequel, during the broadcast.

Dragon Dogma 2 Developed using Capcom’s in-house RE engine, the technology that powers the latest Resident Evil releases, Devil May Cry 5And next year Street Fighter 6. Beyond that, Etsuno didn’t have much to share Dragon Dogma 2Other than that it is in full production and he hopes it will be worth the decade-long wait. The release date and platforms for the sequel have not been announced.

the original Dragon Doctrine Released for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. In Our review of the fantasy action RPGwe said Dragon Doctrine “It embraces unbridled design choices that deliver great results, even when they don’t necessarily work for a better player experience.” Capcom chest Dragon’s Creed: Appearance of Darknessexpansion/reissue of the original, in 2013.