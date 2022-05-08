Canelo Alvarez vs Dimitri Bevol fight results: live boxing updates, scorecard, start time, bottom card

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez will be looking to add another achievement to his already stunning resume when he faces WBA Light Heavyweight Champion Dmitri Bevol on Saturday night. The action takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (8 PM ET, DAZN PPV – Subscribe and buy now).

Alvarez is the unified middleweight champion and ascended to the light heavyweight division only for the second time in his career. Bevol, the longtime undefeated 175-pound champion, is likely to be a tougher test than Sergei Kovalev, the fighter Alvarez defeated in November 2019 to win the WBO Heavyweight title.

Bivol rose from interim WBA champion to “regular” champion before being promoted to “super” champion in October 2019. He has now successfully defended his status as a three-time Super Champion while being generally considered one of the two best light heavyweight champions in the world, Together with Artur Petterbiev.

Can’t get enough of boxing and mixed martial arts? Get the latest in combat sports from two of the best sports in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell For the best in-depth analysis and news.

CBS Sports will be with you all night in Las Vegas, so be sure to catch up on live scores and highlights below.

Alvarez vs Bevol fight card, results

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez vs. Dimitri Bevol (c), IBF Light Heavyweight Championship

Montana love def. Gabriel Golas by unanimous decision (114-112, 114-112, 114-112)

Shakhram Gyasov defeated. Christian Gomez by unanimous decision (99-88, 99-88, 98-89)

Marc Castro def. Pedro Vicente by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 60-54)

Zhilei Chang def. Scott Alexander by first-round knockout

Scorecard for Alvarez vs. Bevol