Canelo Alvarez ends hat-trick with Gennady Golovkin by unanimous decision

LAS VEGAS – After the last bell and 36 rounds together, Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin engaged in a long hug, seeming to end a feud that has become personal over the five years since they first met in the ring.

In another close fight, Alvarez retained his undisputed middleweight championship on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena by unanimously defeating his longtime rival in a three-way bout before a raucous pro-Alvarez crowd on Mexican Independence Day weekend.

Two judges scored 115-113 for Alvarez while the third judge scored 116-112.

Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs) started strong while Golovkin’s hit and barely threw his powerful right hand, the punch that propelled him to stardom and the legendary middleweight championship. Finally, along the stretch, Golovkin found his footing and won four of the last five rounds on two scorecards, but that was too little, and it was too late.

As they hugged, Alvarez said to Golovkin, “Thank you very much, my friend. Thank you for everything. We give the fans three good fights.”

The compliments were in stark contrast to the advance reinforcements, when Alvarez vowed to end Golovkin’s career by a knockout. He even called Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KOs) a phony pretending to be a nice person.

Now that the dust had faded and the rivalry was over, the fighters headed in separate directions.

Alvarez, who owns all four belts at 168 pounds, could continue his rematch with Dimitri Bevol next year until the score from May, when Bevol defeated him by decision. However, an injury to his left wrist may require surgery.

The team doctor said Alvarez had a torn cartilage in his wrist. Alvarez said he will wait to see if he needs surgery, which according to the doctor will require six to 12 weeks of rehabilitation after that.

“I can’t hold a glass. It’s really bad. But I’m a warrior,” said Alvarez, 32.

Canelo Alvarez, right, started strong and stopped Gennady Golovkin’s onslaught in the final rounds to take his second win in a hat-trick. Photo by Sarah Steer/Getty Images

Alvarez, the top boxing star, told ESPN on the ringside that his hand “came up from a Caleb Plant” fight, a TKO victory in November by a Mexican boxer who previously lost to Bevol.

“I’ve been through some very difficult things in my life, and the only thing you can do is try and keep going and move on,” Alvarez said. “I’ve had a hard time with my defeats, and you’ve proven that defeats are great. It enables you to come back and show humility.”

This is exactly what Alvarez showed in the wake of the second victory over Golovkin, a third encounter that Golovkin and boxing fans have been anxiously waiting for four years to come true. A rematch in September 2018, which Alvarez won by majority decision, was far from convincing, a fight that responded to the emergence. The first match, in September 2017, was a controversial tie that Golovkin was adamant about winning.

Both matches were contested at 160 pounds, with Golovkin remaining the unified champion.

“Remember, I have [two] The belts cost 160. Come back, I’m still a champion,” said Golovkin, who made his debut at 168 pounds.

Since taking silver at the 2004 Olympics, Golovkin has competed with £160 in title fights.

“Everyone knows this is a high class. This is the best fighter in boxing. Everyone knows who Canelo is. It’s a huge fight. Look at his face, look at my face. We trained well, and it shows we did a very good fight.”

“This fight is more tactical. Today, Canelo is better. Congratulations to Canelo.”

punch stats punches Alvarez Golovkin total landed 130 120 Total thrown 487 521 percent 27% 23% Jabs . landed 45 74 thrown jabs 270 three hundred fifty percent 17% 21% The force has fallen 85 46 thrown power 217 171 percent 39% 27% – Courtesy of CompuBox

In fact, this fight was a far cry from the first two memorable entries in their long rivalry, with the exception of the last four rounds, when movement increased exponentially.

Golovkin, 40, a Kazakh national fighting outside Los Angeles, was wide on all three cards entering the extension and gaining speed. He started firing his right hand that made him a future Hall of Fame and called for some quick shots in Round 9 after pinning Alvarez into the corner.

Round 10 was more of the same, with a set of sharp right uppercuts on the inside set up by Golovkin’s excellent hit. After the eleventh round in which the back of Alvarez’s head accidentally banged her right eye, Golovkin finished solidly in twelfth place.

“In the second half, I don’t feel bad,” Golovkin said. “This fight is very clever – more tactical, like chess.”

The fight wasn’t very good for the first seven rounds. Golovkin injected a jab but did not follow it with his right hand. Meanwhile, Alvarez controlled the movement and pushed Golovkin back with loads of pressure.

Alvarez attacked Golovkin’s body with his sharp right hand on the liver, and left a hook behind him in the face. By the end of the third round, Golovkin’s face was already swollen, and a large spot appeared on his forehead.

Alvarez continued hitting Golovkin’s midsection with the right hands as the fight continued, and in the fifth round, Alvarez tied perhaps the biggest punch in the fight, a right arm that smashed the opponent’s head back.

However, Golovkin was not at all in danger. After all, he has one of the best chins in boxing, and time never seemed to wear it off.

But over time, at last, what had once been a bitter rivalry settled. Alvarez, the No. 5 boxer on ESPN, will be looking to reclaim the top spot he held before the shock defeat to Bevol after some well-deserved rest.

Golovkin is nearing the end but insists he will continue his career. After his late clash against Alvarez on Saturday, there will be a lot of interest in his future matches, whether they are in contention for £160 or £168.

Whatever happens to each man, their time together in the ring is over, and with it, one of the biggest — and most bankable — competitions in boxing history.

“I’m happy to share the ring with him,” Alvarez said. “We gave the fans three really good fights. I am happy to be involved in this kind of fight.”