February 16, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Canadian truck drivers react to Ontario to ease COVID-19 restrictions: ‘It’s not enough’

Aygen 1 hour ago 3 min read
Canadian truck drivers react to Ontario to ease COVID-19 restrictions: 'It's not enough'

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ottawa, Ontario – Canadian truck drivers protesting in Ottawa told Fox News that Ontario’s easing of COVID-19 restrictions was not enough to get them to leave.

“It’s like a little piece of bone thrown in front of a very hungry pitbull,” truck driver Chapa Fizzy told Fox News. “It just isn’t enough.”

He watches:

Truck drivers have occupied Ottawa since late January, demanding an end to it COVID-19 the states. Ontario Premier Doug Ford accelerated the province’s reopening plan on Monday, announcing that Serum Passport and capacity limits will expire on 1 March. However, the masking requirements will still apply.

Ford said the change was not due to the protests but “in spite of that.”

Trucks parked in Ottawa on the 19th day of the Freedom Caravan protest
(Fox News Digital/Lisa Banatan)

How to watch Fox News in Canada

“We are moving in that direction because it is safe to do so,” the prime minister said.

Doug Ford, Prime Minister of Ontario, listens during a news conference following the Canadian Prime Minister's meeting in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Monday, December 2, 2019. The premiers will draw up a list of priorities to present to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the first cabinet meeting expected in January The second. Photographer: Cole Burston/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Doug Ford, Prime Minister of Ontario, listens during a news conference following the Canadian Prime Minister’s meeting in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Monday, December 2, 2019. The premiers will draw up a list of priorities to present to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the first cabinet meeting expected in January The second. Photographer: Cole Burston/Bloomberg via Getty Images

but the Truck drivers They want all Canadian states to be lifted for COVID-19.

“For me, it was almost like nothing,” Jan Groen told Fox News. “They made it easier for the general public to go to the grocery store,” but “the federal government hasn’t changed their view of it at all.”

A sign outside a restaurant in downtown Ottawa requesting proof of vaccination

A sign outside a restaurant in downtown Ottawa requesting proof of vaccination
(Fox News Digital/Lisa Banatan)

Another truck driver, Edward Martirosia, felt similarly.

See also  Russia is returning some forces to their bases near Ukraine - report

“We are waiting until all the states are finished,” he said.

Canadian truck driver Derek Brewer

Canadian truck driver Derek Brewer
(Fox News Digital/Lisa Banatan)

Some felt that Ford was playing with them.

“Dog Ford plays yo-yos with these mandates,” said truck driver Derek Brewer. “One week that, then they let you go, then they got her back.”

Protesters dance outside the Canadian Parliament on the 19th day of the Freedom Caravan

Protesters dance outside the Canadian Parliament on the 19th day of the Freedom Caravan
(Fox News Digital/Lisa Banatan)

“They can take it back whenever they want,” another truck driver, Tim Norton, told Fox News, and “once the trucks get out of here, they might change their mind and shut everything down again.”

Police standing outside near the Canadian Parliament

Police standing outside near the Canadian Parliament
(Fox News Digital/Lisa Banatan)

“So we’re still in a very good position,” Norton continued.

Freedom Convoy protest banners in Ottawa, Canada

Freedom Convoy protest banners in Ottawa, Canada
(Fox News Digital/Lisa Banatan)

One truck driver, Tyler, was optimistic.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS APPLICATION

“It’s a step in the right direction,” he said, adding that they still needed the support of the Trudeau administration and my written confirmation that all mandates be rescinded.

Trucks parked in line outside the Canadian Parliament

Trucks parked in line outside the Canadian Parliament
(Fox News Digital/Lisa Banatan)

Fizzy said he was prepared to wait until the truck drivers’ demands were fully met.

Dog hanging from a truck window in Ottawa, Canada

Dog hanging from a truck window in Ottawa, Canada
(Fox News Digital/Lisa Banatan)

“I already had a special delivery today,” Fezzi said. “Some sunscreen for August if I have to be here. I don’t want to get burned on my beach chair sitting next to my truck.”

See also  New details about Russia's 'false flag' plan prompt US to prepare for the worst in Ukraine

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

In a rivalry with Putin, Germany’s Schulz shows a more assertive style

9 hours ago Aygen
3 min read

Officials say the US and its allies are ready to respond to Russian cyberattacks

17 hours ago Aygen
3 min read

Latest news on the border crisis between Ukraine and Russia: live updates

1 day ago Aygen

You may have missed

3 min read

Canadian truck drivers react to Ontario to ease COVID-19 restrictions: ‘It’s not enough’

1 hour ago Aygen
2 min read

Authorities have ordered a teaching break in Germany as life-threatening storms approach

1 hour ago Arzu
3 min read

What you need to know – CBS Los Angeles

1 hour ago Emet
6 min read

Pokemon Legends: Arceus – Zero Punctuation

1 hour ago Ayhan