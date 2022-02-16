Canadian truck drivers react to Ontario to ease COVID-19 restrictions: ‘It’s not enough’

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Canadian truck drivers protesting in Ottawa told Fox News that Ontario’s easing of COVID-19 restrictions was not enough to get them to leave.

“It’s like a little piece of bone thrown in front of a very hungry pitbull,” truck driver Chapa Fizzy told Fox News. “It just isn’t enough.”

Truck drivers have occupied Ottawa since late January, demanding an end to it COVID-19 the states. Ontario Premier Doug Ford accelerated the province’s reopening plan on Monday, announcing that Serum Passport and capacity limits will expire on 1 March. However, the masking requirements will still apply.

Ford said the change was not due to the protests but “in spite of that.”

“We are moving in that direction because it is safe to do so,” the prime minister said.

but the Truck drivers They want all Canadian states to be lifted for COVID-19.

“For me, it was almost like nothing,” Jan Groen told Fox News. “They made it easier for the general public to go to the grocery store,” but “the federal government hasn’t changed their view of it at all.”

Another truck driver, Edward Martirosia, felt similarly.

“We are waiting until all the states are finished,” he said.

Some felt that Ford was playing with them.

“Dog Ford plays yo-yos with these mandates,” said truck driver Derek Brewer. “One week that, then they let you go, then they got her back.”

“They can take it back whenever they want,” another truck driver, Tim Norton, told Fox News, and “once the trucks get out of here, they might change their mind and shut everything down again.”

“So we’re still in a very good position,” Norton continued.

One truck driver, Tyler, was optimistic.

“It’s a step in the right direction,” he said, adding that they still needed the support of the Trudeau administration and my written confirmation that all mandates be rescinded.

Fizzy said he was prepared to wait until the truck drivers’ demands were fully met.

“I already had a special delivery today,” Fezzi said. “Some sunscreen for August if I have to be here. I don’t want to get burned on my beach chair sitting next to my truck.”