Canadian police are investigating alleged Chinese “police stations”.

Officials said the two alleged stations are in Montreal and Broussard.

The RCMP has identified and is investigating two alleged Chinese police stations in Quebec and is investigating them, the RCMP confirmed in a statement to ABC News on Friday.

The alleged stations are in Montreal and Brossard, Sergeant Charles Bourrier said.

“The RCMP is aware that Chinese Canadians have been victims of the potential activities of these centers,” Poirier said. “These activities and any other form of intimidation, harassment or harmful targeting of diaspora communities or individuals will not be tolerated in Canada.”

Because the investigation is still ongoing, the RCMP could not provide more details about the situation, Poirier said.

Similar “police stations” have been set up in the United States, according to Safeguard Defenders, a European human rights organisation. The group published its investigations showing the whereabouts of alleged Chinese “police stations” in the United States in September 2022.

FBI Director Christopher Wray expressed his concern about unauthorized police stations during a congressional hearing in November 2022.

“I am very concerned about this,” Wray said at a hearing of the US Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee in November. “We are aware of the existence of these stations.”

“But to me, it’s outrageous to think that the Chinese police would try to set up shop in, you know, New York, let’s say, without proper coordination. It violates sovereignty and circumvents standard judicial and law enforcement cooperation processes.” added.

