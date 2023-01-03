Canada prohibits foreigners from buying real estate in the country for investment purposes

January 3, 2023

A Canadian law that came into effect on January 1 prohibits foreigners from buying residential real estate in the country for investment purposes. The rule is valid until 2025, but may be extended. Exceptions are foreign nationals who are in Canada as refugees or have their registered address.

The law excludes from the country’s residential real estate market only foreigners who have purchased Canadian real estate for investment purposes, but do not reside in the country.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s party pushed for the legislation in 2022 because, according to many of its politicians, foreign demand would drive Canadian real estate prices to unimaginable heights in 2020 and 2021.

In fact, however, by 2022 – that is, before the law comes into force – Canadian residential real estate prices have already begun to fall on their own, as Canada, like most of the Western world, faces economic problems. Although their inflation rate is not as high as Hungary’s, it is also rising (currently around 6-7 percent), and the central bank has raised interest rates. That was enough to chill their real estate market. (CNN)

