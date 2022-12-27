December 27, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Can we save Mars robots from death by dust?

Izer 1 hour ago 5 min read

NASA’s Mars Insight probe died a slow dusty death last week. For months and months, the robot, designed to study tectonic activity on the Red Planet, ran with less and less power as the 25-square-foot (4.2 square meter) solar array gradually disappeared under a thick blanket of dust. On Wednesday (December 21), NASA announced that it had not heard from the probe in days, officially declaring the mission dead.

insightAny I landed in a flat, uninteresting looking Elysium Planitia aquariumSouth MarsThe Equator in November 2018 exceeded the expected mission duration by two years. However, many wondered if anything could be done to save the perfectly intact humanoid robot, which was providing groundbreaking science about The inner life of Mars.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

How Astronauts Celebrate Christmas in Space: The holiday photos are out of this world

9 hours ago Izer
4 min read

Scientists discover ‘completely new way to design the nervous system’

17 hours ago Izer
3 min read

These stunning images captured by NASA’s James Webb Telescope are a treat for space lovers

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

9 min read

Life + Style: The Covid pandemic is over, according to a German virologist

59 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

Stock futures are rising as the final trading week of 2022 approaches

1 hour ago Izer
2 min read

Meghan Markle surprised Prince William with a “killer” Christmas gift

1 hour ago Muhammad
5 min read

Can we save Mars robots from death by dust?

1 hour ago Izer