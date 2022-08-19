Camaro Usman and Leon Edwards on the money

Salt Lake City – MMA Junkie was at the scene and was informed directly by the Friday official UFC 278 The weights of the fighters, as each person on the card hits their scores.

In the main event, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (20-1 MMA, 15-0 UFC) faces contender Leon Edwards (19-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) in a rematch. Osman won his first fight in 2015 in his first match after winning “The Ultimate Fighter”.

Usman was the first fighter in the scale at the official window for two hours and weighed 170 pounds on the nose. Edwards was right behind him and he was also 170 years old.

In the co-main event, former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold (16-5 MMA, 6-4 UFC) returned after a hiatus of more than three years to face Paulo Costa (13-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC). Costa lost two consecutive goals, including the middleweight title match. In his pursuit, he struggled to gain 185 pounds and battled Marvin Vittori at the Light Heavyweight and lost a decision. But he had no problems on the scale on Friday and came at 185.5 pounds. Rockhold hit 185.5, as well.

The early weigh-ins took place at the host UFC hotel in Salt Lake City and preceded Festive weights for the massesIt will take place at 6 p.m. ET at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. The same venue hosts Saturday’s event, which features a major pay-per-view following on ABC/ESPN and early contests on ESPN+.

Complete UFC 278 weight results included:

Master Card (Pay Per View, 10 PM ET)

Champion Camaro Usman (170) vs. Leon Edwards (170) – for the welterweight title Paulo Costa (185.5) vs. Luke Rockhold (185.5) Jose Aldo (136) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (136) Lucy Podilova (135.5) vs. Wu Yanan (136) Harry Hansucker (204.5) vs. Tyson Pedro (205.5)

Primary Card (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Alexander Romanov (239.5) vs. Marcin Tibora (252.5) ​​Jared Gordon (155.5) vs. Leonardo Santos (156) Luis Saldana (145.5) Shaun Woodson (146)

Primary Card (ESPN+, 6pm ET)

AJ Fletcher (170.5) Angie Llosa (170.5) Prince Albazi (126) vs Francisco Figueiredo (125.5) Uri Keeling (136) Jay Perrin (136) Victor Altamerano (125) Daniel da Silva (126)