Call of Duty now allows you to destroy cheaters with your own automatic god mode

Blocking cheaters doesn’t always work because they can usually create another account. games like Call of duty Increasingly they are looking for ways to make people playing their games less fun – and the latest idea is giving honest gamers a fool of themselves. The new “damage shield” in Call of duty war zoneRicochet’s new anti-cheat software makes the cheater’s bullets bounce instantly, so you can approach him while he gleefully wanders around and then destroy him yourself.

You can watch TimTheTatman on YouTube showing it live here, Approximately 1 minute and 13 seconds in this video:

In a blog post When announcing the feature, Activision says that it only activates “when the server detects that a cheater is tampering with the game in real time”, and that “there is no possibility for the game to apply Damage Shield randomly or by accident” in case I’m wondering about it.

“We will never get involved in gun battles between law-abiding members of the community,” Activision adds. So if you see this happen when you’re not cheating, well, you probably have questions.

The company has also put the cheaters aware that it will start blocking them across all Call of duty The gaming franchise, not only on a game-by-game basis, and this ban will extend into the future Call of duty games as well. Writes:

Moving forward or extreme or repeated breach of the Security Policy – such as in-game cheating – may result in the permanent suspension of all accounts. Additionally, any attempt to conceal, disguise or obfuscate your identity or the identity of your devices may also result in a permanent suspension.

Cheating is becoming increasingly epidemic in games Over the past two years, without leaving any popular game as it is, to the extent that Pro players ended up giving up some titles And Console players refuse to cross-play with PC Because cheaters are prevalent there. Epic will not be updated It is an electronic game To play on Steam Deck For fear of cheaters too.

Companies like Activision interact with Huge new anti-fraud initiativesincluding Have original kernel-level drivers for PCbut they also fight fraud with legal action, prosecution or threaten to sue their makers in the land.

However, trolling with cheaters is also a fun technique. In addition to the new Call of Duty armor, We have seen League of Legends And Apex Legends Developers They suggest that they will make the cheaters fight each other exclusively, doomed to fight him in a cheater’s hell.