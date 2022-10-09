Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will use Blizzard’s controversial SMS protection system

When the next Call of Duty arrives Fans will need to connect a phone number to their Battle.net account to play the game. “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare IInewly built Monitor 2 and newly created accounts Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Accounts require a phone number,” he says recently spotted before .

The news of the demand comes after a week of controversy surrounding it which is the phone link system used before Monitor 2 and so on Modern Warfare II. distance who saw a Preventing many people from playing Monitor 2 On the day of its release, Blizzard announce It would reduce requirements. The studio previously said that all players will need to associate a phone number with their Battle.net account, and now that requirement falls only to new Overwatch players. In part, the system has been controversial because “certain prepaid” numbers cannot be used with SMS Protect. Before Friday, players who have service from mobile providers love wireless cricket They find that they cannot play the game.

At the moment, it is unclear whether everything Warzone 2.0 Players will need a mobile phone number to play This game as soon as it arrives . Since 2020, Infinity Ward is asking to play for free war zone Users on the computer to go through a . Activision Blizzard did not immediately respond to Engadget’s request for clarification and comment.