Call of Duty 2022 announced: Modern Warfare 2 gets the title and logo

Call of Duty returns to Modern Warfare in 2022, developers Infinity Ward and Activision confirmed Thursday in tweets. show logo And Next match title In this series, which simply looks, call of duty modern warfare 2. This year’s entry in the perpetual shooter franchise is expected to arrive on consoles and PC later this year.

On Twitter, the game’s official account teased “a new era of Call of Duty is coming” and posted a brief teaser video. This video offers more than just an aesthetic tease, but it briefly showcases the logo of Task Force 141, the International Standard Special Operations Unit that served as the main protagonists of the original. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Released in 2009.

(This year’s game may technically be titled Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Secondly, in an effort to distinguish it from the other game of that name based on the above logo. The Call of Duty: Black Ops games used Roman numerals for sequences, including the unusual call of duty black ops IIII.)

The next Call of Duty is a direct sequel to 2019 Call of Duty: Modern Warfarea reboot of the Infinity Ward sub-brand that started in 2007 with Call of Duty Part 4 Modern Warfare. 2019 modern war It was the most successful Call of Duty title to date, Activision said.

It is said that Activision Show what’s new modern war 2 secretly this week to the NFL Draft in Las Vegas, and the game is expected to appear on a larger scale soon.

The new premium Call of Duty isn’t the only shooter Activision has planned for this year; The new Warzone, a free-to-play shooter “built from the ground up” with battle royale elements, will also be released in 2022. The original game Call of Duty: War Zone Released in March 2020, it was part of the previous modern warSeason 2 content. Since then, Activision and developer Raven Software . have been updated war zone with content from Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War And Call of Duty: Vanguard.