California’s electric vehicle mandate can extend to more than a dozen states

More than a dozen states are debating whether to adopt California’s plan to ban new gas cars by 2035.

Many of the 17 states are likely to go ahead with the plan, including Washington, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon and Vermont. California restrictions They are the most stringent in the country, requiring all new vehicles to run on either electricity or hydrogen by 2035.

The mandate is facing a fierce setback in states like Minnesota, with the Minnesota Automobile Dealers Association arguing that weather bans only electric vehicles.

“Technology is making cars not perform well in cold weather,” Scott Lambert, president of the trade group, told The Associated Press. “We don’t all live in Southern California.”

Colorado is also among the states where the measure faces stiff opposition.

“While the governor shares the goal of moving quickly toward electric cars, the governor is skeptical of requiring 100% of cars sold to be electric by a certain date because technology is changing rapidly,” the Colorado Bureau of Energy told the Associated Press.

Meanwhile, Virginia Republicans are trying to They cut themselves off from California standards. The state passed legislation subjecting itself to California standards in 2021, when Democrats controlled the legislature and the governor’s office.

Republican Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin He called the legislation “ridiculous” last week, and urged his administration to sever ties.

“try to convert Virginia to California, “The liberal politicians who previously ran our government sold Virginia by subjecting Virginia drivers to California motor laws,” Youngkin wrote in a statement on Twitter. Now, under this agreement, Virginia residents will be forced to adopt a California law banning the sale of gas and diesel vehicles.”

“I am already working to prevent this ridiculous ordinance from being imposed on the people of Virginia,” he continued. “California’s out-of-work laws have no place in the Commonwealth.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.