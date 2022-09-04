September 4, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

California’s electric vehicle mandate can extend to more than a dozen states

Izer 18 mins ago 2 min read
California's electric vehicle mandate can extend to more than a dozen states

John Bosella, President and CEO of the Alliance for Automotive Innovations, discusses the pricing and innovation of electric vehicles, arguing that the United States needs access to raw materials.

More than a dozen states are debating whether to adopt California’s plan to ban new gas cars by 2035.

Many of the 17 states are likely to go ahead with the plan, including Washington, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon and Vermont. California restrictions They are the most stringent in the country, requiring all new vehicles to run on either electricity or hydrogen by 2035.

The mandate is facing a fierce setback in states like Minnesota, with the Minnesota Automobile Dealers Association arguing that weather bans only electric vehicles.

“Technology is making cars not perform well in cold weather,” Scott Lambert, president of the trade group, told The Associated Press. “We don’t all live in Southern California.”

Washington and Massachusetts to follow up on the ban on gas car sales in California

California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a COVID-19 recovery package, Senate Bill 314, which will allow restaurants and bars to maintain parks and give them a year’s grace period to apply for permanent expansion. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Car shipping in California

A car parked at an electric charging station in San Francisco, Thursday, August 25, 2022. California moved Thursday to require 100% of new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) (AP/AP Newsroom)

This is what the F-150 electric truck looks like

See also  US lawmakers criticize major oil companies for high gasoline prices

Colorado is also among the states where the measure faces stiff opposition.

“While the governor shares the goal of moving quickly toward electric cars, the governor is skeptical of requiring 100% of cars sold to be electric by a certain date because technology is changing rapidly,” the Colorado Bureau of Energy told the Associated Press.

Meanwhile, Virginia Republicans are trying to They cut themselves off from California standards. The state passed legislation subjecting itself to California standards in 2021, when Democrats controlled the legislature and the governor’s office.

Republican Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin He called the legislation “ridiculous” last week, and urged his administration to sever ties.

“try to convert Virginia to California, “The liberal politicians who previously ran our government sold Virginia by subjecting Virginia drivers to California motor laws,” Youngkin wrote in a statement on Twitter. Now, under this agreement, Virginia residents will be forced to adopt a California law banning the sale of gas and diesel vehicles.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS

“I am already working to prevent this ridiculous ordinance from being imposed on the people of Virginia,” he continued. “California’s out-of-work laws have no place in the Commonwealth.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Chief Analyst Calling Crypto Collapse Says Rallies Imminent for Bitcoin, Ethereum and Cardano

8 hours ago Izer
2 min read

Report: Amazon shuts down, abandons plans for dozens of warehouses amid slowing sales growth

16 hours ago Izer
2 min read

coli outbreak associated with Wendy’s restaurants has infected 97 people in 6 states

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

1 min read

Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index Sunday News Summary

13 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

California’s electric vehicle mandate can extend to more than a dozen states

18 mins ago Izer
3 min read

Fans of “House of the Dragon” noticed a very important inconsistency in the game “Game of Thrones”

23 mins ago Muhammad
5 min read

Why does NASA not rush to launch the Artemis moon rocket?

29 mins ago Izer