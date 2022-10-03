A California high school will lose out for the rest of the football season after some players were videotaped appearing to act out a “slave auction” for their black teammates. School Principal Doreen Ohsumi said in a statement that Yuba City Unified School lost for the first time last Friday’s game after officials learned of the video Thursday. The district later said it would lose the rest of the season after relevant team members were banned from playing.

Ohsumi said the mock auction at River Valley High School appeared to be orderly, suggesting that the students planned the situation without considering it “shameful.”

“The reenactment of slave sale as a joke tells us that we have a great deal of work to do with our students so that they can distinguish between intent and effect,” said Asumi. They may have thought this play was funny, but it is not; It is unacceptable and requires us to look honestly and deeply into issues of systemic racism.”

District officials did not answer questions about how many students participated, what specifically the video showed and where the recording was shared. The accident, which occurred approximately 38 miles north of Sacramento, was previously reported by Sacramento-based television station KCRA and other local news outlets.

Phantom slave auctions in schools — some punished by officials, others not — have come under increased scrutiny in recent years as the United States struggles to respond to its history of racism and divisions over how much its past sins continue to shape it. Schools have been particularly hot spots for those arguments as politicians in Republican-led countries seek to ban lessons Which indicates that racism is systemic in the United States of America.

For the Yuba City region, losing players means that the team does not have enough members to complete the season. Female students and juniors on the university team, which was 0-5 Before his first loss last week, he could choose to play in the junior team.

Some students may be more disciplined, Ohsumi said, and the district is developing programs on racism to help students learn from the situation. She said officials are also developing training for the soccer team “to act with character and dignity at all times.”

“When students find the humor in something so offensive, it tells me we have an opportunity to help them expand their mindset to be more aware, reflective, and considerate of others,” said Asumi.

The California Interscholastic Association, which oversees high school sports in California, said it supports the principals’ decision to “immediately address the misconduct of their students.”

“Discrimination in any form or any disrespectful or degrading actions are unacceptable and not in accordance with CIF principles,” the group said in a statement.

Like the Yuba City incident, some fictitious slave auctions were instigated by the students. In April 2021, a video shared on Snapchat showed students in Traverse City, Michigan, "trading" their fellow blacks. The district's response, which included fast-tracking a decision to better teach students how to live in a diverse country, has alarmed the community.