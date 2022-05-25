May 25, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Caitlyn Jenner Wasn’t Invited to Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Parker’s Wedding

Muhammad 1 hour ago 2 min read
Caitlyn Jenner Wasn't Invited to Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Parker's Wedding

Caitlyn Jenner Didn’t skip it on purpose Kourtney Kardashian And Travis ParkerA wedding, the truth is, she wasn’t on the guest list… TMZ learned.

Sources close to the couple tell us that Caitlyn never received an invitation to a weekend getaway in Portofino, but the couple doesn’t have hard feelings for her. We were told that Kourtney and Travis wanted a small, intimate party, and Caitlin simply didn’t make the cut.

Our sources say it’s not that Kourtney and Caitlyn aren’t in a relationship — they’re around, but they don’t see or talk to each other much, so Kourtney didn’t feel the need to invite her.

As for what Caitlin did over the weekend while the rest of the family was celebrating the newlyweds? She has been busy cheering on her latest passion, Jenner Racing. Driver Jimmy Chadwick She won her fifth consecutive W Series race, taking the prize in Barcelona.

Shortly after Chapman’s victory, Kaitlyn tweeted a photo of the driver with the caption, “Win! Win! Win! It doesn’t matter!” Therefore, she still finds a lot of joy, not related to the wedding.

It is worth noting that Kaitlyn attended Kim And kanyeTheir wedding dates back to Italy in May 2014 – the year after their separation Kris Jennerand the year before it was announced.

Travis and Kurt are still planning a wedding in Los Angeles, so Caitlin got another shot to toast them in person.

See also  Spielberg speeds up production of new Bullitt movie

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Brooklyn Beckham reveals his wedding vows tattooed in ink latest tribute to wife Nicola Peltz

9 hours ago Muhammad
5 min read

Ricky Gervais Netflix Special Draws Fire for Graphic Trans Women Jokes – The Hollywood Reporter

17 hours ago Muhammad
2 min read

Billie Eilish ‘upset’ about her reaction to Tourette’s syndrome

1 day ago Muhammad

You may have missed

8 min read

Technology: Understand the goal of the Ukrainians: it works like Uber, it is only dangerous

1 hour ago Arzu
2 min read

Opinion: The US solar panel industry is on the verge of collapse. Here’s how to prevent it

1 hour ago Izer
2 min read

Caitlyn Jenner Wasn’t Invited to Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Parker’s Wedding

1 hour ago Muhammad
4 min read

An innovative fission solar sail funded by NASA could take science to exciting new destinations

1 hour ago Izer