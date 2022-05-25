Caitlyn Jenner Wasn’t Invited to Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Parker’s Wedding

Caitlyn Jenner Didn’t skip it on purpose Kourtney Kardashian And Travis ParkerA wedding, the truth is, she wasn’t on the guest list… TMZ learned.

Sources close to the couple tell us that Caitlyn never received an invitation to a weekend getaway in Portofino, but the couple doesn’t have hard feelings for her. We were told that Kourtney and Travis wanted a small, intimate party, and Caitlin simply didn’t make the cut.

Our sources say it’s not that Kourtney and Caitlyn aren’t in a relationship — they’re around, but they don’t see or talk to each other much, so Kourtney didn’t feel the need to invite her.

As for what Caitlin did over the weekend while the rest of the family was celebrating the newlyweds? She has been busy cheering on her latest passion, Jenner Racing. Driver Jimmy Chadwick She won her fifth consecutive W Series race, taking the prize in Barcelona.

Shortly after Chapman’s victory, Kaitlyn tweeted a photo of the driver with the caption, “Win! Win! Win! It doesn’t matter!” Therefore, she still finds a lot of joy, not related to the wedding.

It is worth noting that Kaitlyn attended Kim And kanyeTheir wedding dates back to Italy in May 2014 – the year after their separation Kris Jennerand the year before it was announced.