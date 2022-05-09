Buzz Over Elon Musk’s Tweet

New Delhi:

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, known for stirring up a storm with his tweets, created another stir today in a post talking about death under “mysterious circumstances.”

“If you die under mysterious circumstances, that’s nice,” Musk said on Twitter, about a week after announcing his decision to buy micro-blogging site Twitter for $44 billion.

If you died under mysterious circumstances, it would be good to know – Elon Musk May 9, 2022

Shortly before that, Musk had published a post that appeared to be a communication saying he was involved in “providing fascist forces in Ukraine with military communications equipment.” And for that, Elon, you’ll be held accountable like an adult – no matter how much of an asshole you turn out,” the post adds.

The word “Nazi” does not mean what he seems to think it means pic.twitter.com/pk9SQhBOsG – Elon Musk May 9, 2022

The communication also claimed that the equipment was delivered in Ukraine by the Pentagon, the headquarters of the US Department of Defense.

The two posts sparked speculation about whether the Tesla CEO was facing threats from Russia to help Ukraine in the midst of war.

In February, SpaceX’s satellite broadband service Starlink was activated in Ukraine after the arrival of a minister from the war-torn country.

A tweet about death under mysterious circumstances was met with mixed responses, ranging from jokes to warning and solidarity.

Some users asked if Mr. Musk was drunk, others concluded it was the hefty taxes that bothered him, and some said he needed to live to achieve the “reform”.

Musk has been constantly making headlines over the past few months, criticizing Twitter for shrinking free speech space, then choosing not to join its board at the last minute and then announcing its decision to buy it for a hefty sum.

After the announcement, he sparked radical ideas for the micro-blogging site, including charging for commercial and government users.