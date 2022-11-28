Buy an Apple iPhone 14, get a $300 Walmart gift card with this Cyber ​​Monday deal

One of the best Apple iPhone Black Friday deals has moved over to Cyber ​​Monday. Buy an AT&T or Verizon Apple iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, or 14 Pro Max and you’ll receive a $300 Walmart eGift card. If you can’t take advantage of trade-in values ​​or carrier transfer benefits, and don’t want to deal with an MVNO, this is one of the best deals you’ll find on the iPhone 14. There’s no bill of credits or one-year contracts to tie you down and you get the gift card very soon after you receive it. the purchase. This year, the Apple Store doesn’t have any discounts on the iPhone 14 either.

Buy an Apple iPhone 14 with Plan, get a $300 Walmart gift card

Full details and limitations are listed below:

Online offer and pricing valid from November 21, 2022 at 7 PM ET through December 2, 2022 at 11:59 PM ET. Offer valid in store and pricing from 6 a.m. local time November 25, 2022 through December 2, 2022. Offer valid when eligible phone is activated on an eligible AT&T, Verizon, or T-Mobile payment plan. Activation must be done by 11:59 PM local time on December 2, 2022. The Walmart eGift Card is an electronic gift card valid for future purchases. See eGift Card Terms and Conditions or Walmart Associate for eGift Card terms and conditions. eGift Card sent via email within 24 hours of phone activation for in-store purchases and within 20 days after phone is shipped for online purchases.

Like most good phone deals, activation on a qualifying AT&T or Verizon service plan is required. You’ll also need to be on a device payment plan, though you can pay off your remaining balance in full at any time, even after your first or second billing cycle. As for the length of the service plan, there seem to be no restrictions. You could potentially sign up for a month of service and cancel as long as your phone is paid off in full by then. That’s what makes this deal so great. Instead of a billing credit that forces you into a multi-year long contract, this is a gift card for a lump sum that you will receive soon after you activate the service. Activation and service fees do not apply.

Are the swap offers still valid?

Note that this deal is independent of any other promotions you may be eligible for, including trade-in offers on your old smartphone. You will likely be able to save more.

Can you unlock your iPhone after your service has expired?

AT&T and Verizon will unlock your phone 60 days after activation.

How good is the iPhone 14?

The Apple iPhone 14 is by far the latest iPhone and by far the best smartphone you can buy. Even if you opt for the base iPhone 14, you still get the A15 Bionic processor that crushes any Android phone on the market, a groundbreaking camera and a gorgeous Retina display, all wrapped in an aluminum and glass body. Step up to iPhone Pro Max and you get a more powerful A16 Bionic processor, a more versatile Pro camera system, a better looking Super Retina display with ProMotion and Always-On capability, in stainless steel and even more gorgeous. Crystalline glass body.

The “Pro” and “Plus” models feature larger screens: 6.7 inches on the Plus/Pro versus 6.2 inches on the standard models. You can check Apple comparison spec sheet listed on their website for a full list of the differences between all the models.

You can also read our iPhone 14 Pro review for more information on one of the best phones.

