Buttons and bells are found on the stomachs of starving people released from nursing homes

Elderly people were evacuated from a nursing home in Romania and rushed to an emergency hospital. Doctors said it was the first time they had come across such cases of starvation and neglect.

The Office of Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) took out elderly people from two nursing homes in Voluntary and Afumashi during a raid on June 4. Forty-two out of one hundred susceptible elderly people required medical attention.

“I have never seen such weak and despicable people. However, we continue to encounter difficult situations and the homeless.”

said a health worker at the Floriasca Emergency Hospital.

“They are old, dehydrated, hungry and dirty from head to toe. Patients unable to care for themselves were forced to die.

he added.

A doctor at Dimitri Gerota Emergency Hospital, who did not want to be named, said two patients were detained at their hospital while the others were transferred to a military hospital.

“When they arrived, I was shocked at how bad they were. It was as if they had been locked in a container and forgotten there: they were dry, weak and very dirty. In two cases, a medical examination found foreign objects in their stomachs. Buttons and beads. They must have eaten their clothes in hunger. “

said the doctor.

The doctor reported that the hospital staff, including those working in offices, started a collection and bought food for them in addition to the hospital food ration.

"When I gave them the Parisian with bread, they ran for it and ate it for the first time in their lives."

he added.

The doctor compares the case of the neglected elderly in a nursing home to the atrocities of the Nazi extermination camps.

“The people brought to us are not only sick old people, but also mentally ill. I don’t understand! These companies lived on the income of vulnerable people. What interest do they have in letting people who brought money die? Unless there is a network that trades such patients”

The doctor grumbled.

Twenty-four suspects are in pre-trial detention

On Tuesday, twenty-six suspects were questioned in the case of inhumane or degrading treatment of adults classified as wounded, according to information provided by the prosecutor’s office against organized crime and terrorism. Twenty-four people have been detained and two others — two women, one of whom was in an advanced stage of pregnancy — have been placed under judicial supervision in connection with the formation of an organized crime group, DIICOT said on Wednesday. , for human trafficking, perjury, forgery, falsification of official documents and embezzlement. DIICOT announced that it had forwarded a proposal to the Bucharest court to detain twenty-four individuals in pre-trial detention for thirty days.

