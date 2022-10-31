Business: “Many people can no longer afford this luxury, we are too cheap for others”

“My heart aches for the Urfa carpet, because since 2011, due to the Syrian war, we no longer bring carpets from there,” says Zsóka Balogh, one of Klimbold’s founders. She and her husband István Kartos founded the shop 24 years ago, thus establishing the market for Hungarian chili. In the years following the regime change, antique rugs were very popular, with kilim and Persian rugs in particular having a large cult following, but as they say, the great collectors are now getting old.

Heirs can’t wait to pass on the collection and collectors can’t wait to acquire exceptional pieces

Istvan says with a smile.

Istvan Cardos and Zoga Balok







Both Zsóka and István graduated as environmental engineers and then worked in their respective industries. During this time, they fell in love with carpets and became collectors – as they say, they were captivated by the untouched nature of the culture. “Anyone who gets the chylimococcus bacterium does so once. We went to all the shops in Hungary, but there were no kilims anywhere, so we opened our own shop,” says Zsóka, who in the meantime completed carpet appraiser training, where he learned from Gyork Mátéffy, the chief conservator of the National Museum. Istvan adds: They bought a carpet for the price of a used car and then opened the shop, where people flocked.

“When we started the business, the target audience was young people with progressive tastes and wanted a natural direction” – and they had money. The current generation sees carpets as a utility rather than an investment tool, says Istvan. Apart from them, kilims are bought by those who love natural materials and high-quality handmade work, but cannot afford expensive knotted carpets: today a class has developed that has a specific demand for these pieces. According to Istvan Kartos, the only problem for business is that the demanding middle class is disappearing.

There is a downward and upward movement: many people can no longer afford this luxury, and for others we are too cheap because these kilims are definitely not luxury items.

Neolithic forms have not changed to this day

What drew the couple’s interest in kilim rugs is that they are not made in workshops, the patterns are not invented by designers, but the personal objects of nomads, and only these hand-woven wool rugs are sold at Klimbolt.

Kilim is a weaving method: carpets are woven flat. They are not woven in rows, but in patterns: that is why the lines are not straight, but curved, which gives the carpets their uniqueness.

Nomads wove the same patterns for centuries, and their culture was not even scratched by the crossing and warring Hittites, Greeks, Romans, or Celts. So the patterns are very stable, whereas the colors have changed at different times. The origin of the forms is Neolithic, for example, the rhombus represents female fertility, male-female unity, and two triangles joined together represent marital fidelity, and crosses in the rhombus are symbols of life protection, harm. Spirits away. “Elibelinde” is also a common symbol: a man with two eagles, hands on hips.









Traditionally, carpets were colored with natural dyes, but since the 1840s, synthetic dyes have also been available in the East. “What colors are present in a carpet indicates its age: for example, before the 1840-50s, only vegetable dyes were used, some of which were not affected by ultraviolet rays.” This is also the case with indigo, one of the great vegetable dyes: “India produced such quantities of indigo that they supplied the world with a blue dye that remained unaffected by ultraviolet rays for hundreds of years.”

Zsóka says that based on the colors and patterns used in the carpet, a carpet appraiser can tell, for example, in which city in Anatolia it was made, what quality it is, and how old it is.

Where good grazing was available was important to the nomads

Carpet weaving was developed among nomadic peoples whose winters were very cold: only in the Eurasian mountain range, and in the Atlas in Africa, carpets were made for the purpose of combating the cold. The only important thing for them was that they found good pasture, and as each family had several thousand sheep, they had to be sheared, and the resulting enormous wool was woven from October to April. This is how the story of Klim began.

The true homeland of kilim is Asia Minor, Central Asia, the Caucasus and the high mountains of the Atlas Mountains. Nomadic people braided the hair of their animals (sheep, goat, camel) and dyed it with natural dyes. These carpets have a more raw effect, but they exude strength and are really strong and durable.









In addition to decorative, large-scale carpets, everyday use pieces are also made using the kilim technique, such as a sleeping bag (hejbe), a cutlery holder (inelik), a salt holder (namaktan), and a tent pocket. Dorpa), a cloth bag (suwal) or a “cradle (mafrax)” as a “boat suitcase” when travelling.

Turkey is one of the most important regions in the history of kilim. Enormous distances separate the European part of the country and the remote Anatolian regions. And geographic location determines style. In the west, in the Sargoi region, carpets decorated with stylized floral patterns, birds and the tree of life are characterized by certain colors, mainly red in various shades. Here, it is not nomads, but mostly village masters who preserve the old Thracian carpet weaving traditions. Different types of carpets are woven in each region of vast Anatolia.

Hungary also has a tradition of making kilim rugs Although high-altitude wool is undeniably of better quality, kilim rugs were also made because the wool of sheep living at altitudes of 2-3,000 meters has a higher fat content and lanolin makes the carpet self-cleaning. Wool from goats raised on the Great Plains. In our country, Toronto carpets were made in Békésszentandras for commercial purposes.

Later, more complex techniques were developed, for example, when woolen yarn is knotted on a weaving thread and the end is cut off – this is the technique of knotting or Persian carpeting. With this, you can create arbitrary, very finely designed patterns, which are already different from the ancient rough patterns. This is where workshop work and design work come into play.

Knotted (Persian) carpets of the 15th-16th centuries. They entered commercial circulation in the 19th century: goods were commercialized and at that time they had to have descriptive parameters (eg size, color, pattern). Based on this, the merchant was able to give instructions about how many specific carpet pieces the traveler needed. On the other hand, with nomads, no two pieces are the same, so you have to go out there and pick each piece one by one. Hence, the cost of carpets is completely unique.

A 24-year relationship with Carpets Imports means a lot

In the first years of the business, the married couple looked after each carpet personally, traveling 2-3 times a year to Morocco, Turkey, Iran and Pakistan.

In the beginning, the business was a journey of discovery: we got to know each supplier, bought carpets, and the next time we went back to him, he showed up the same as last time, he had no new products.

Because the kilim market is not unlimited, there is fierce competition for good pieces, and they often have to compete with foreign traders who start from a better bargaining position.









During personal visits, they established business relationships that have not been broken for more than two decades: “Now there is no need to travel in person, but if we go, we are already well prepared, and the vendors also know us. Tastes, they are already preparing things for us.”

Both Covid and the war made importing difficult

Cardos always faces challenges due to transportation and customs clearance: “The first problem is that most of the purchased items are damaged or dirty, because these nomad rugs are all old pieces that need to be cleaned, restored, and each piece must be certified. The local museum.” It is a long process, so it can take half a year to a year for the goods to arrive in Budapest after selection.

The epidemic situation and the war caused further difficulties:

International shipping times have increased and costs have increased, which affects us because we buy in dollars.

So, twenty years later, they too had to change transporters because they could no longer keep up with the pace of price hikes.









Although the price of carpets has not yet been revalued, the system continues to decline, however, according to István Kardos, it is important to take into account how well customers can follow price increases. That again