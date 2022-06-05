Business and government leaders highlight why people are moving to pro-growth states like Montana

States like Montana, Idaho, and Utah have grown at a faster rate than most other parts of the country, whether political or commercial Pedigree leaders in Montana For each of the lifestyle, business environment and state policy.

“As people are looking for places to live, they’re looking for quality of life, but also good leadership from government officials,” Senator Steve Danes, R-Mount, told Fox Business Network. “They see it in Montana.”

“When you see the increasingly heavy hand of the big government in the Coastal states like CaliforniaNew York, Washington, The American people yearn for freedom, and they yearn for a quality of life as well as a quality of leadership.”

According to the Pew Center, Montana was the third fastest growing state between July 2020 and July 2021, behind Idaho and Utah. 17 states saw population declines throughout the year, including New York, California, Hawaii and Illinois.

At the “Montana on the Rise” economic summit, hosted jointly by Daines and the Montana Chamber of Commerce, Bill Mosley, CEO of GL Solutions, said: Regulatory policies in Montana They are “prominent,” comparing them to the politics in states like Oregon, where they “regulate everything.”

“The pro-business environment is huge, and it’s not like that everywhere in the country,” noted Will Lansing, CEO of FICO.

“Montana is open to working with pro-business policy,” Montana Governor Greg Gianforte told Fox Business Network. “We have many entrepreneurs moving here. We are removing friction, lowering taxes, lowering regulations.”

Kevin O’Leary, better known as Mr. Wonderful on the hit show Shark Tank, noted that states across the country were competing with each other for business, and places like Montana were winning.

“There’s already an interesting competition going on between countries,” O’Leary said.

New York: Terrible for work. NJ: Terrible for business. Massachusetts: Too terrible for business. “California is not in business,” he added.

As evidence of this, O’Leary, along with Daines, Gianforte, Confederate Tribes Secretary Salish and Kootenay Martin Sharlo and Bitzer CEO Akbar Shamji announced at the summit that the Pizzo data center in Montana would be built using hydroelectric power.

However, growing up in states like Montana isn’t without its pains. Former US Senator Max Baucus, a Democrat like Montana in the Senate for 35 years, said sentiment for the state has changed somewhat.

“The character of the state is changing a little,” he said. “There are growing pains, there are housing problems, the nature of walking down the street in the middle of the city [Bozeman] Little changed compared to 50 years ago.”

Gianforte also recognized the workforce and housing challenges That came along with rapid population growth.

“We have a severe housing shortage in this country, especially in states with a net influx of people, and it’s even more severe,” Gianforte said. “We think the free market solution is the right one. We’ve simplified letting … increase the supply so you can catch up with the demand in the housing space.”

A report by CoreLogic showed that between August 2020 and August 2021, home prices in Montana rose third nationwide, after Idaho and Arizona.