Burning Man 2022 changes coffee sales policy

Have these principles – which range from radical to immediate inclusion – been upheld as the event has grown or not For discussion. But they certainly remain the driving force of the Burning Man philosophy, and this year the organizers are making a major change in order to emphasize the importance of “demilitarizing”, “gifting” and “leaving no trace”.
More Stories
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Review – So amazing that makes House of the Dragon look like an amateur | The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Mickey Dolenz, leader of the Monkees, sues the FBI
Meghan Markle and Mariah Carey talk about bi-racial identity on ‘Originals’ podcast