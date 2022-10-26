Burials have been banned in San Francisco for over a hundred years

Colma, California, halfway between San Francisco and Silicon Valley, is a small town of only two thousand people. Because Highway 82, the famous El Camino Real, passes through it, many thousands of people travel through it every day, perhaps not realizing that they are walking through a veritable necropolis in the realm of the dead. More than one and a half million people are buried in Colma’s 17 cemeteries. In addition to the tens of thousands of mass graves, celebrities such as Wild West legend Wyatt Earp, the greatest baseball player of all time and Marilyn Monroe’s ex-husband Joe DiMaggio, or Levi Strauss, founder and namesake of the Levi’s denim empire. They are also buried here.

But how a small dusty town turned into a gigantic cemetery complex (not the largest cemetery in the world, it is the title of the Iraqi Najafot respectively), instead of being the heart of the tech world and home to IT giants like neighboring Palo Alto, Mountain View, Menlo Park or Cupertino?

The story begins a hundred years ago, in the early 1900s, when space began to be scarce in San Francisco. The city was founded in 1849, during the Great California Gold Rush (the year is reflected in the name of the local NFL team, the 49ers), on a large peninsula. Today the area of ​​the city is less than a quarter of that of Budapest. Half a century after the city was founded, 400,000 people already lived here, for example, between 1900 and 1904, and the large number of people did not do much good in terms of real estate prices or public health and sanitary conditions. Plague The city erupted.

The city administration is very surprised, but after thinking a little more, they found a more logical solution to the problem: they banned burials in the city, then dismantled the cemeteries, dug up the dead and buried them in new graves opened outside. city. In this way, a new space was also built, and the risk of infection was reduced.

Greek Cemetery in Colma – Photo: David Butow / Corbis / Getty Images

To this day, there are only two small cemeteries in the city of San Francisco. A new resting place was found in the city of Colma for the 150,000 exhumed corpses. Living relatives who paid a relocation fee of 10 dollars (about 300 in today’s dollars, or roughly HUF 125,000) also received a new grave, and those who did not were placed in an unmarked mass grave. Thus was born Colma’s mass graves, where people from all over California are buried to this day. The cemeteries, which lay the final resting place for one and a half million dead people, occupy three-quarters of the city and have become a strange tourist attraction in recent decades.

But even this place will not last forever: San Francisco Chronicle 2018 article According to Colma, space is running dangerously low, and within a few decades the cemetery gardens could be completely full. Today one of these tombstones costs 8-9,000 dollars, which is approx. It is about 3.5 million HUF.

