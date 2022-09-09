Casques, Portugal – Burger King signs are seen at the local fast food restaurant. Horacio Villalobos | Corbis News | Getty Images

Burger King said Friday it plans to spend $400 million over the next two years on advertising and renovating its restaurants as part of a broader strategy to revive delayed US sales. The Brands International Restaurant The chain unveiled a transformation plan for its US business in Las Vegas at its annual franchise conference. The investments are expected to affect its adjusted earnings per share for 2022 and 2023 by 10 to 12 cents annually. The company expects the investments to start paying off by 2025. Wall Street analysts polled by Refinitiv expect earnings per share of $3.24 in 2023. In the second quarter, Burger King reported stable same-store sales growth in the US, lagging behind its competitors McDonald’s And the Wendy. The burger chain has reported weak US sales over the past year, causing Restaurant Brands CEO Jose Cil to worry. During his tenure as CEO, Seal also led efforts to revive Canadian demand for Tim Hortons, Burger King’s sister chain. A year ago, Cil also bugged the ex Domino’s Pizza CEO Tom Curtis as the new president of Burger King’s US and Canadian restaurants. Early changes to Burger King included slimming its menu to speed drive times and reduce paper coupons to get customers to use its mobile app.

Now Burger King is preparing for even bolder changes. It plans to spend $200 million to fund the remodeling of nearly 800 sites. Another $50 million will be allocated to develop about 3,000 restaurants with technology, kitchen equipment, and building improvements. The company owns more than 7,000 Burger King locations in the United States Historically, remodeled restaurants see an average of 12% increase in sales in their first year and outperform older locations over time, according to Burger King. The company hopes that being more selective and strategic with its projects will lead to stronger sales growth, although it may take longer to see results. “We may see a remodel start hitting the market in mid-2023 and moving forward,” Sell told CNBC. “It should really be a gradual ramp to operate over the two years.” Burger King will also increase its US ad fund budget by 30% by investing $120 million over the next two years. These investments will begin in the fourth quarter. “We expect this to start affecting sales over the next quarter,” Sell said. An additional $30 million will be spent through 2024 improving its mobile app, beyond the digital fees franchisees pay the company for the technology. The Burger King menu will also get a facelift. The company said it has built a multi-year scheme to improve the menu, which includes developing new whopper flavors, betting on the Royal Chicken Crispy sandwich and investing in more employee training.