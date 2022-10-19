Chicago Bulls goalkeeper Zach Lavigne The team will miss the team’s regular season opener against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night with the management of a left knee injury, according to the Bulls’ PR.

His absence was not due to a setback but rather the management of his knee load, Lavigne told reporters after the Wednesday morning shooting in Miami.

He wasn’t sure where to put him in Friday’s game against the Washington Wizards, ahead in a back-to-back game before the team’s opener at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday.

Lavigne, who signed a five-year contract worth a maximum of $215 million last season, played through prolonged soreness in his knee during the second half of the 2021-22 season before undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery in May. However, he and the Bulls have consistently expressed confidence in his health since the start of training camp, and LaVine played in the team’s first three pre-season games, averaging 21.8 minutes per game before exiting the final.

Recently after training on Friday, Lavigne once again reiterated his confidence in his health after pre-season ended.

“I feel fine,” he said then. “I think that was the main thing being not having any aches and pains and being able to really go out and play with no strings attached in my mind….I’m glad I’m feeling better.”

LaVine has made an All-Star in the past two seasons and averaged 24.4 points for 47.6% shooting in 67 games last season. Bulls are already without a guard post Lonzo Pool To start the season while recovering from knee surgery near the start of training camp.