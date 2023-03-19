March 19, 2023

Building a model aircraft with a gear strut: sense or nonsense?

Izer 1 hour ago 2 min read

Following NASA’s recent findings with propped-wing aircraft and the benefits this could bring to full-size aircraft, [Think Flight] I figured if it helps with those planes, it could also be a boon for model planes. with the latter Building a carrier aircraft For small drones, he decided to give the concept a whirl to see if it would make a difference compared to a regular wing design. This carrier aircraft features a payload bay that can be opened in flight to free the UAV stored within, making any potential increased payload capacity and improvements to flight characteristics very welcome.

the Truss-supported wing design It has been studied by NASA and Boeing, with an elevated design submission aspect ratioNot unlike the wings of gliders. The obvious drawback to those long and narrow glider wings is that they are also long and brittle, undesirable characteristics on a commercial aircraft. By adding a truss brace, the wing design can be optimized for a high aspect ratio, while the fragility is compensated by the buttresses. For a commercial airliner, this could mean using significantly less fuel.

like [Think Flight] Found, however, the typical issues with up and down wing sizing were evident here as well, with Reynolds number Explanation of “why”, incl String The length of the aircraft, which varies significantly between a full-size jet and a model that you can hold in your hand. Effectively this means that on a typical scale the effect of a higher aspect ratio is not as pronounced as with jet aircraft, even if trusses may offer some benefit in structural rigidity.

