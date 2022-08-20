Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway won agreement to buy up to half of Occidental

Berkshire Hathaway won US Energy Regulatory Authority approval on Friday to buy up to 50 per cent in Occidental Petroleum, giving Warren Buffett the option to significantly increase its stake in one of the US oil industry’s most well-known producers.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission said Berkshire’s proposal to increase its stake in the $60 billion oil company, made last month, was “consistent with the public interest.” Berkshire It requested “an authorization to acquire up to 50 per cent” of Occidental, Verk said.

The regulator had a say in the application because of its potential effects on electricity markets in the Midwest. Occidental shares jumped 9.9 percent to $71.29 after that Ferc . deposit.

Buffett’s support was instrumental in Occidental’s $55 billion acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum in 2019. Occidental CEO Vicki Hollub headed to Berkshire’s headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska, to secure a $10 billion financing package to close the deal. Berkshire acquired the preferred stock as part of the deal and secured guarantees that it will now purchase up to 83.9 million shares of Occidental’s common stock.

But the deal closed just months before the coronavirus pandemic affected oil prices, adding to pressure on Occidental after it took on large debts to fund the Anadarko deal.

Berkshire this year spent billions of dollars buying Occidental shares on the open market. Its position in the company recently lost 20 percent, fueling speculation that Berkshire could buy out the entire company.

Berkshire has moved more aggressively this year to ramp up investments as its cash pile swells, and its bets on the energy industry stand out. Besides buying tens of millions of Occidental shares, Berkshire has invested money in Chevron, which ranked among its largest public investments at the end of the second quarter, worth about $24 billion.

Jim Shanahan, an analyst with Edward Jones, estimates that Berkshire will soon exercise warrants of 83.9 million shares, saving it more than $900 million based on Occidental’s current share price.

Berkshire did not respond to a request for comment.

A spokesperson for Occidental said Firck’s approval was necessary for Berkshire to secure 50 per cent of the product’s common stock because it holds assets subject to Firck’s rules. The informed consent threshold was 25 percent, a level that Berkshire was approaching.

Buffett invested in energy companies, but for years targeted mainly electrical utilities and pipelines. The business was seen as a natural way for Berkshire to spread the money it generates, given the large capital projects involved.

fat Greg Appel As Buffett’s successor, he has also raised expectations of more energy investment, rising through the Berkshire power unit and working on some of the company’s biggest deals in the sector.

While the oil crash in 2020 hit Occidental hard, forcing it to cut its dividend and rein in drilling plans, it was one of the stars of the recovery, as months of capital discipline and rising oil prices overhauled a debt-burdened balance sheet.

Occidental has also sought to re-establish itself as one of the industry’s leaders in climate, setting a target for net zero emissions by 2050, including from the products it sells, installing renewable energy facilities in Texas, and proposing the expansion of carbon capture technology.

Its net-zero strategy would also put it in a “tax advantage” position due to the tax breaks available for carbon capture technologies in the Inflation Reduction Act It’s passed by Congress, said Paul Sankey, oil analyst at Sankey Research.

“Buffett’s investment in Oxy has been locally managed so far,” said Andrew Gillick, strategist at Enverus Advisory Enverus. “Now he’s redoubling his efforts at a company that produces free cash flow from conventional oil and gas, which is on the cusp of pioneering the kind of carbon reduction technology the federal government supports.”