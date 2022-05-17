Buffalo Bills Hall of Famers plans to help shoot victims and families

Buffalo, NY – The Bills Hall of Fame is in decline Thurman Thomas He told The Associated Press that he is meeting with several of his former colleagues in Buffalo this week to help support the families of the victims of the Buffalo supermarket shooting.

Those expected to make the trip include Hall of Famer defensive end Bruce Smith and receiver Andre Reid, along with quarterback Thomas and Hall of Fame Jim Kelly, who lives like Thomas in the area.

“These guys said right away, ‘We’re going to be here this week because this is our city,'” Thomas said. We love it and we want to be supportive.” “They want to see what they can do and how they can help, because they have really been a part of this community for a number of years and they want to continue helping.”

Thomas and his wife, Patty, said their family foundation raised more than $100,000 to help the city and its residents in the aftermath of the shooting.

“I’m a little emotional now,” Thomas said at a news conference with city officials on Monday. “I really am. I’m hurting for the city I love. I’m hurting people on the East Side and their families and our friends and our community. You read about things that happen in other states, but when you’re Here at home, it’s hard. It’s really hard and this is a time when we must unite.”

The attack occurred on Saturday afternoon when an 18-year-old white man opened fire on Tops Friend Markets, located in a predominantly black neighborhood of Buffalo. The authorities described this act as “racist-motivated violent extremism”. Ten people were killed in the shooting spree.

The four Hall of Famers were core members of the Buffalo teams that won four consecutive AFC Championships, despite losing the Super Bowl every year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.