Bud Light distributors were “dismayed” by the backlash over Dylan Mulvaney’s partnership

April 11, 2023 | 09:00

Anheuser-Busch’s southern distributors were “appalled” by the widespread backlash Bud Light received after teaming up with transgender social media star Dylan Mulvaney.

The staunch opposition to Mulvaney’s promotion of beer has been troubling Anheuser-Busch distributors, who have placed fewer orders after the partnership sparked outrage from conservatives who argued the company was pushing “gender advertising,” According to a Beer Business Daily report reviewed by Fox News.

“We came up with a few AB’s [Anheuser-Busch] Distributors freaked out, particularly in the Heartland and South, and even in their rural areas,” the popular beer industry publication wrote.

Beer Business Daily said it assessed the situation “purely from a marketing and sales perspective,” noting that current data is very limited but that “it seems likely that Bud Light experienced significant volume in some markets over the weekend” given that rural customers are also the most likely to Likely to celebrate Easter.

“Whether it sticks or whether the propaganda sparks an equivalent additional demand from the ideological divide in metro areas remains to be seen,” the post wrote, adding that it would be difficult for Bud Light to “appeal to the sensibilities of a new generation of drinkers” without offending. for some old clients.

“I have never seen the country so sharply divided, unfortunately,” the author of the report wrote.

Mulvaney, a popular TikTok influencer with more than 10 million followers, was sent packages of Bud Light with her face printed on the cans as part of an ad for the beer company’s March Madness contest.

The influencer is especially popular with Generation Z — a demographic “desperate” for beer companies to reach out to, according to the publication.

Bud Light backed up its decision to recruit Mulvaney as a brand ambassador, noting that the brand works with hundreds of influencers to connect with all of its customers.

“Anheuser-Busch works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of the many ways to authentically connect with audiences across different demographics and passion points,” a company spokesperson says. Fox News said. “From time to time, we produce unique keepsake tins for fans and brand influencers, like Dylan Mulvaney. This keepsake can be a gift to celebrate a personal achievement and not for sale to the general public.”

Alisa Heinscheid, Vice President of Marketing for Bad Light, said recently that she hopes to refresh the beer company’s “sultry” and “out of touch” sense of humor and make the brand appealing to younger customers.

“I’m a business woman, I had a really clear business to do when I took over Bud Light, and it was ‘This brand is in decline, it’s been in decline for a really long time, and if we don’t attract young people,’” Heinerscheid said in a statement. Interview with the “Make Yourself at Home” podcast On March 30th.

Bud Light’s support of Mulvaney did not stop conservatives from expressing disdain for the partnership, with some even calling for a boycott of the brand.

Critics include conservative rocker Kid Rock, who has used several Bud Light cases for target training, and country musician Travis Tritt, who has said Anheuser-Busch products will no longer be on the hospitality rider.

Both were called out Monday by Howard Stern, who expressed disbelief at the backlash on his SiriusXM and said, “I thought there must be a missing part of this story.”

“I wish I could call Kid Rock and have him come to the show and just say to me, ‘Why are you so upset about this? How does it hurt?’ I don’t know why he got so upset,” said the radio announcer.

After a week of headlines, Mulvaney appeared to strike back at her critics by sharing a video of herself singing Stephen Sondheim’s “No One Is Alone” from the movie Into the Woods.

In the clip, taken from an event she held at the Rainbow Room to celebrate her 365th day of womanhood, Mulvaney wore a black and pink Audrey Hepburn gown.

“Thank you all for making me feel so supported, I’m not alone #trans,” she captioned the post.





