Bucs-Saints brawl: NFL suspends Mike Evans one game for hitting Marshon Lattimore

Mike Evans’ day ended a little earlier than expected in the second week after pirate He was widely dismissed from Sunday’s win over saints because of Quarrel in the field With Marshawn Lattimore in New Orleans, who was also kicked out of the competition. Now, Evans is set to miss more time as the NFL has since been on hold with one game suspended for the Buccaneer star.

In a statement announcing his suspension, the NFL noted that Vice President of Football Operations John Runyan issued the suspension after Evans violated Section 12, Section 2, Section 8(g) which prohibits “unnecessary running, driving in, cutting, or throwing a dead body.” against or against a player out of play or such a contract should not reasonably be expected by the opponent, before or after the ball dies.The league has also cited Article 12, Section 3, Article 1 which prohibits any action “contrary to” the principles of generally understood sportsmanship “.

Evans will appeal the suspension, CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson reports.

The incident occurred in the final quarter of this NFC South game in New Orleans with the game still held at three. Tom Brady threw an incomplete pass to Scotty Miller for third and fifth, and Lattimore looked to be starting to swing at the veteran quarterback. Leonard Fournett and Lattimore started pushing each other and Evans passed the top and ran straight to Lattimore, turning this into a full-blown brawl.

“After the play was over, you were walking towards your side,” Runyan said in a letter to Evans notifying him of the comment. “When you noticed that your teammates were engaged in a confrontation with the Saints players, you ran towards that area of ​​the court and violently threw your body and hit an unsuspecting opponent who was part of that confrontation.

“You knocked your opponent to the ground and a brawl broke out involving players from both teams. Your aggressive behavior could have seriously injured your opponent and obviously does not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional.”

It’s worth noting that Evans is not a first-time criminal in this type of situation. Back in 2017, he received a one-game suspension for hitting Lattimore on the fringes of Tampa Bay, a move he later described as “childish.” But this time Evans Reporters Sunday that he was not expecting comment on the incident.

“That was horrible — 2017 I didn’t get taken out, and that was really a cheap shot,” he said. “It wasn’t. My colleague punched him in the face and pushed him to the ground.”

If Evans’ appeal fails, he is set to miss Tampa Bay’s week three game against the Green Bay Packers. Of course, this is less than an ideal turn of events for a pirate. Despite being 2-0 to start the year, they were particularly upset at the reception as both Chris Goodwin and Julio Jones missed week two through injury. If they can’t go in the third week, Tom Brady’s attack will be massively underpowered.

Also, no other player participating in this fight will be suspended, but they can still be subject to a fine.