BTS’ Junk Kook has shared new single ‘Seven’ to officially launch the Solo Era – Rolling Stone

BTS’s Jung Kook arrived at the dawn of his solo era with the release of his latest single “Seven”. There were other songs shared in the past, such as the singles “My You” and “Still With You,” but this new song is a statement and a re-introduction as Jung Kook embarks on a new artistic journey.

Jungkook recruited rapper Lato for his summer single, which he teased just days before its release with a video of a dinner date gone wrong. The official video stars Han So-hee as his on-screen girlfriend. “Every hour, every minute, every second / You know night after night / You’ll be right / Seven days a week,” Jung Kook sings in the explicit version of the song.

For Lato’s verse, the visual transition is to a funeral where the Atlanta rapper performs on top of Jung Kook’s coffin, much to Soo Hee’s dismay. The video ends with the pair walking hand in hand in the rain, normally.

“Seven” was described in a statement by Big Hit Entertainment as the official launch of Jung Kook’s solo career. “Seven” is a refreshing “summer song” that is sure to make you experience the full extent of Jungkook’s charms,” the statement was posted on. WeVerse is reading. “As Jungkook begins his official solo activities, we ask that you extend your utmost anticipation and support for his digital song and many other activities to come.”

And Jung Kook himself has been preparing for this moment for a long time, taking the lessons he learned from observing other artists as well as his bandmates and using them to hone his own skills.

“People say I excel, that I am multi-skilled. Of course, I excel in some areas, but I don’t think it necessarily helps to bask in those talents and gifts.” Rolling Stone in 2021. “You can only improve in a certain area when you really practice, when you really try, when you dive deep into it,” he said at the time. “So I really don’t want to think of myself as an all-rounder. I just want to keep trying and working hard. Of course I feel pressure, but that pressure can also drag me into working hard and doing my best at what I do.”

The BTS members have been hitting the ground running over the past few months as they continue to explore projects outside of the group. Suga recently joined Halsey on a remaster of her Deep Cut album “Lilith” as part of the latest installment in the video game series. Diablo. Shortly before that, he shared his solo album D-day And the documentary The road to D-Day. Jimin’s solo album Face arrived in March, while RM dropped his debut solo album Indigo Back in December.

Jin released the single “The Astronaut”, co-written with Coldplay, in October and V contributed the single “Christmas Tree” to the soundtrack to our beloved summer, Popular K-Drama series. J-Hope released his solo album Jack in the box a year ago.