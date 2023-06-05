BTS’ Halsey and Suga Renew ‘Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem)’ – Rolling Stone

Yasmine Safaian *

The world created Halsey around her fifth studio album If I can’t have love, I want power She was driven by chaos, a battle for some semblance of control, and a longing for inaccessible emotional intimacy. In the IMAX movie she wrote and released alongside the record, the singer takes on the role of Queen Leila, whose placement on the throne leads to bloodshed and royal turmoil. When the album’s deep bass track “Lilith” appears in the film, the lyrics are about her damage from the inner soundtrack leading to her character’s downfall. Now, in the revamped “Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem),” Halsey revisits that mess and corruption with some help from BTS’s Suga.

Lilith is a symbol from Mesopotamian and Jewish mythology, and also appears in the New Age Diablo IV Video game series Daughter of Mephisto or Lord of Hate and sister to Lucion. In Sanctuary, where the game is centered, she is known as the Succubi Queen. The battle for power and control that Lilith represents in the game is channeled into Halsey and Suga’s performance in “Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem)” by Henry Hobson.

“I’m disgusted, I’ve been damaged / Now, I don’t need help being devastated / I’m gone, yeah, I’ve been on this road for a long time,” Halsey sings as the unseen creatures slash and form tentacles on her skin. As Suga joins the next verse, he makes his grand comeback to deliver a message: “Get out of the moment that trapped you in all this negativity of hate and madness/Don’t dwell on the past, it’s time to make a change/Look around, believe in what you see, it’s I’m back in hell.”

Halsey and Suga collaborated for the first time on “Suga Interlude,” a deep track from Halsey’s fourth studio album. obsessed. Last month, during the BTS member’s solo show in Los Angeles, the singer joined him in the live debut of the song. With “Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem)”, they both were able to expand their collaborative partnership. “We both grew up playing games and I always wanted to do a concept with SUGA with this kind of dark legends,” Halsey wrote. Twitter.

“This anthem Diablo IV is a beautiful culmination of Halsey and Suga’s passion for the world of Diablo and what it stands for,” Rod Ferguson, general manager of Diablo at Blizzard Entertainment, shared in a statement. “Their reinterpretations of Halsey’s ‘Lilith’ from all angles — as sound, as piece of art, as narrative — takes you straight into The realm of desperate refuge and the resolute spirit it takes to battle your demons, whatever form they may take.”