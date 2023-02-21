BTC Price Tests $25K, Despite President’s Day Holiday

Monday was a holiday in the United States in honor of President’s Day, but cryptocurrency never sleeps.
Bitcoin opens the day in Asia up 1.9% at $24,815, while ether is up 1% at $1,701.
The Chinese-themed first layer saw a big boom this week. Conflux is up 500% over the past week, while NEO is up 70%. Both are up 40% in the past day.
Strong economic data from post-COVID China, which has reopened, will send stocks and cryptocurrency prices higher, says Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.
“The bullish case for the Chinese economy remains strong, and the potential issuance of stimulus over the next couple of months as it picks up pace could add to that,” he told CoinDesk in an email. “Domestic demand will be the cornerstone of the economic recovery, and policy makers seem ready to unleash that to its full potential.”
While cryptocurrencies and stocks may be on an upward trajectory, Irlam doesn’t see gold heading in the same direction.
“Gold traders do not share the eternal optimism that stock and cryptocurrency traders have, and recent weeks have perfectly highlighted that,” he said. “The yellow metal has fallen into a corrective pattern and has struggled to break out since then.”
This could be a slow week with the US holiday on Monday and not much economic events scheduled in the US and Europe, but it could be the beginning of a breakout for bitcoin, as price gains are based on enthusiasm alone.
“Cryptocurrencies seem to be in a world of their own, with bitcoin up 2% again on Monday and eyeing last week’s highs again,” he said. “This could be a really pivotal level for bitcoin and breaking it could generate a lot of enthusiasm. And we’ve all seen what happens when there is enthusiasm and euphoria in cryptocurrencies.”
The cipher act is missing from the Canadian emergency law investigation
For observers of Canadian politics, the investigation led by Judge Paul Rollo was startling. But despite cryptocurrency serving as an important fundraising mechanism, and protesters using cryptocurrency to challenge the country’s first-ever crypto-related sanctions, absent from Justice’s Rouleau were recommendations to strengthen controls over digital assets.
verses from the sessions
Most of Rollo’s recommendations deal with the spat between jurisdictions that defined the first few weeks of protest.
Buried in the last pages of the report is Rouleau’s recommendation regarding cryptocurrency – 54 of 56.
The federal government should continue its study of cryptocurrency. This study should be based on the findings of this committee, Rollo wrote. “Federal officials should seek to collaborate with their counterparts at other levels of government to build on current study in this area and to ensure that any issues relating to the judiciary are addressed.”
Bitcoin has defied government repression
Bitcoin was central to funding the protest.
Traditional crowdfunding platforms like GoFundMe and GiveSendGo have been hit by Canadian bank rails, and put on hold after an Ontario Superior Court judge issued an injunction from Mareva ordering the platforms and their banking partners to stop facilitating caravan transactions.
But the convoy’s bitcoin remained outside the court’s control.
As CoinDesk reported in February of last year, most bitcoin wallets have been completely drained, according to on-chain data. Almost all of the 20 BTC (about $788,000 USD at last year’s exchange rates) has been moved to other non-sanctioned wallets, with some landing on major centralized exchanges.
Among true believers in bitcoin, this was an example of the perfect use case for a digital asset: censorship-resistant money.
“Bitcoin has established itself as a sovereign financial sector with hundreds of thousands of dollars in BTC reaching protesters despite government efforts to block donations.” I wrote Bitcoin Magazine in June. “Using it as a system to get hundreds of thousands of dollars in value directly into the hands of those blacklisted by the Canadian government may be the strongest example of this power to date.”
But this view is not universally shared in the cryptocurrency industry.
This past February, CoinDesk columnist JP Koning wrote that bitcoin was a bad way to fund an Ottawa protest, and that funding an illegal protest in any currency is not right despite the government’s troubling use of emergency law, which he wrote made him “very uncomfortable.”
When a protest becomes illegal, it is the job of the police to step in and break it up. Any inability to do so on their part harms one of the other fundamental pillars of a democratic society: the rule of law. If the law no longer works, Koning wrote, Canada will rapidly descend into a state of perpetual chaos.
In the US, there appears to be a wholesale government approach to crack down on the cryptocurrency industry.
As Nick Carter, General Partner at Castle Island Ventures, wrote in a recent blog postCryptocurrency frameworks are being tightened in the US. In early January, the Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the Options Clearing Corporation (OCC) issued a joint statement. Banks discouraged of dealing with the crypto industry.
Carter writes that this reminds him of the Obama-era “Operation Stranglehold” plan, which he describes as marginalizing certain legally operating industries by putting pressure on the banking sector.
Canada is not immune to the same environment of tightening cryptocurrency regulations. CoinDesk reported in February that the Canadian markets regulator, the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA), is preparing for a new regulatory push. A source who spoke to CoinDesk said that the proposed new rules would make doing business in Canada too expensive for exchanges.
But the updates to these rules do not come as a result of Trucker Convoy’s blatant challenge to the country’s first crypto penalty.
Although Rouleau and the authorities know that bitcoins are working as intended for protesters, allowing them to keep their coins until they can fight another day, the increase in crypto regulations will not come as a result, but rather as a payment for constantly defining cryptocurrencies as collateral.
It’s been a strong week for bitcoin (BTC), as the largest cryptocurrency by market cap saw its single largest daily gain in three months. Bitcoin has gained in five of the past seven weeks. This comes with an eye on the future of cryptocurrency regulation in the US after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued Terraform Labs and Do Kwon. Grewal, the SEC’s director of enforcement, said in part: “…the Terraform ecosystem was neither decentralized nor financial. It was just a scam backed by a so-called algorithmic stablecoin.”
More Stories
Hedge fund billionaire Ray Dalio is getting billions more from retirees
US weekly jobless claims fall to a nine-month low; speed of productivity gains
ChatGPT Plus: OpenAI launches AI-powered chatbot subscription service