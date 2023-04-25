BTC, ETH Flat as the market awaits tech earnings

Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Ohio) joined the “First Mover” to discuss the future of cryptocurrency regulation in the United States and explained why he wanted to restructure the SEC and called for the impeachment of SEC Chairman Gary Gensler. It came as bitcoin (BTC) fell for the third day in a row and touched a 24-hour low of $27,844.46. PV01 CEO Max Boonen and Crypto is Macro Now economist Noelle Acheson also joined the conversation. Acheson is also the former head of research at CoinDesk and Genesis Trading.