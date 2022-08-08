Boston – General Manager Boston Bruins Don Sweeney Today, August 8, it was announced that the team has signed forward David Krigsey For a one-year contract during the 2022-23 season worth $1 million, plus an additional $2 million in performance-based incentives.

Craigie, 36, played the 2021-22 season in the Czech League for HC Olomouc. In 51 games, Craigie led his team by scoring goals (20), assists (26) and points (46). The Sternberg, Czech Republic native also represented his country at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China and at the IIHF World Championships in Finland. In four Olympic Games, Craigie scored one goal and three assists. At the World Championships, Craigie finished second on his team by scoring three goals and nine assists for 12 points to help his team win a bronze medal.

Prior to his season with HC Olomouc, Krejci played 15 seasons in the NHL, all with the Bruins. In 2020-21, the 6-foot-1, 188-pound striker appeared in 51 games, scoring eight goals and 36 assists for 44 points and a plus-16 rating. In 11 playoffs, Craigie scored two goals and seven assists for nine points.

Krejci appeared in 962 NHL games for Boston, with a total of 215 goals and 515 assists for 730 points. In 156 playoffs with the Bruins, Krejci scored 42 goals and 82 assists for 124 points.

Craigsey led Boston in scoring after the 2011 season en route to winning the Stanley Cup. Krejci ranks seventh in Bruins history in games played (962), assists (515), eighth in points (730) and 10The tenth In winning goals (41).

Krejci was originally selected by Boston in the second round (63research and development overall) from the 2004 NHL Entry Draft.