Bruins, Canis East Finals preview?

Much of what we examine in this space revolves around races to earn a playoff spot (or race down for the lottery teams). But let’s look a little further ahead at two teams who have already secured their spot in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Boston Bruins have been on record-breaking pace this season, securing a playoff ticket back on March 11 and the Atlantic Division title on Saturday with a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. They need eight more points to win the President’s Trophy as the top team in the league this season – over the Carolina Hurricanes, who are their opponents today (5 p.m. ET, NHL Power Play on ESPN+).

Carolina has more work to do to clinch her oath; The New Jersey Devils are two points and one win behind the Kansas, though Carolina has two games in hand.

What are the chances of these two clubs meeting again in the Eastern Conference Finals for a rematch of last season’s epic seven-game first-round match?

The Money Puck gives the Bruins a 37.5% chance of making it to the Conference Finals, while the Hurricanes have a 48.3% chance.

The Bruins’ path will begin with the second wild card, a New York Islander, Pittsburgh Penguins, or Florida Panthers. They went 3-0-0 against the Islanders, 2-0-0 against the Penguins (with a game coming April 1), and 2-1-1 against the Panthers. In the second round, they will face the Toronto Maple Leafs (who lost to 2-1-0 with a game remaining, on April 6) or the Lightning (3-1-0).

For the Hurricanes, they’ll face their first wild card: They’ve gone 4-0-0 against the Penguins this season, 2-1-0 against the Islanders (with a game remaining, on April 2), and 1-1-0 against the Panthers (with one game remaining, on April 13). The second round would be even more difficult, as they lost 2-2-0 against the Devils and 1-3-0 against the New York Rangers.

Oh, and as this afternoon’s showdown looms, the B’s and Canes each win one game in the season series.

As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it’s time to check out all the playoff races – along with the teams vying for a spot in the 2023 NHL Lottery.

Note: The chances of the final match are across FiveThirtyEight.

Current playoffs

Eastern Conference

A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC2 Pittsburgh Penguins

A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs A3 Tampa Bay Lightning

M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 New York Islanders

M2 New Jersey Devils vs. M3 New York Rangers

Western Conference

C1 Minnesota Wild vs WC1 Seattle Kraken

C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche

P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC2 Winnipeg Jets

P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers

Sunday matches

Colorado Avalanche at Arizona Coyotes, 3 p.m. (NHLN)

Boston Bruins at Carolina Hurricanes, 5 p.m

Vancouver Canucks at Chicago Blackhawks, 6 p.m

Toronto Maple Leafs at Nashville Predators, 6 p.m. (NHLN)

St. Louis Blues at Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 p.m

Scoreboard on Saturday

Boston Bruins 2, Tampa Bay Lightning 1

Philadelphia Flyers 3, Detroit Red Wings 0

Seattle Kraken 7, Nashville Predators 2

Calgary Flames 5, San Jose Sharks 3

Los Angeles Kings 4, Winnipeg Jets 1

New York Rangers 4 Florida Panthers 3

Minnesota Wild 3, Chicago Blackhawks 1

Buffalo Sabers 2, New York Islanders 0

Carolina Hurricanes 5, Toronto Maple Leafs 3

Vancouver Canucks 3, Dallas Stars 1

Montreal Canadiens 8, Columbus Blue Jackets 2

New Jersey Devils 5, Ottawa Senators 3

Pittsburgh Penguins 4, Washington Capitals 3

Vegas Golden Knights 4 Edmonton Oilers 3 (OT)

St. Louis Blues 6, Anaheim Ducks 3

Extended arrangement

Department of the Atlantic

points: 117

Regulation wins: 49

dividing line: A1

Number of matches remaining: 10

Point speed: 133

Next match: @ CAR (Sunday)

Qualifying Chances: 100%

Tragic number: Unavailable

points: 95

Regulation wins: 36

dividing line: A 2

Number of matches remaining: 10

Point speed: 108

Next match: @NSH (Sunday)

Qualifying Chances: >99%

Tragic number: Unavailable

points: 90

Regulation wins: 34

dividing line: A3

Number of matches remaining: 8

Point speed: 100

Next match: @ CAR (Tuesday)

Qualifying Chances: >99%

Tragic number: Unavailable

points: 79

Regulation wins: 31

dividing line: Unavailable

Number of matches left: 9

Point speed: 89

Next match: @OTT (Monday)

Qualifying Chances: 37%

Tragic number: 16

points: 76

Regulation wins: 27

dividing line: Unavailable

Number of matches remaining: 10

Point speed: 87

Next match: vs. MTL (Monday)

Qualifying Chances: 7%

Tragic number: 15

points: 75

Regulation wins: 28

dividing line: Unavailable

Number of matches left: 9

Point speed: 84

Next match: against FLA (Monday)

Qualifying Chances: 2%

Tragic number: 12

points: 71

Regulation wins: 24

dividing line: Unavailable

Number of matches left: 10

Point speed: 81

Next match: Opposite House (Tuesday)

Qualifying Chances:

Tragic number: 10

points: 64

Regulation wins: 20

dividing line: Unavailable

Number of matches left: 9

Point speed: 72

Next match: @BUF (Monday)

Qualifying Chances:

Tragic number: 1

Metropolitan department

points: 102

Regulation wins: 35

dividing line: m 1

Number of matches remaining: 11

Point speed: 118

Next match: vs. BOS (Sunday)

Qualifying Chances: 100%

Tragic number: Unavailable

points: 100

Regulation wins: 34

dividing line: m 2

Number of matches left: 9

Point speed: 112

Next match: @NYI (Monday)

Qualifying Chances: 100%

Tragic number: Unavailable

points: 96

Regulation wins: 33

dividing line: m 3

Number of matches remaining: 9

Point speed: 108

Next match: In front of the Central Bank of Jordan (Tuesday)

Qualifying Chances: >99%

Tragic number: Unavailable

points: 83

Regulation wins: 32

dividing line: wc1

Number of matches remaining: 8

Point speed: 92

Next match: vs. New Jersey (Monday)

Qualifying Chances: 74%

Tragic number: Unavailable

points: 82

Regulation wins: 27

dividing line: wc2

Number of matches remaining: 9

Point speed: 92

Next match: @DET (Tuesday)

Qualifying Chances: 78%

Tragic number: Unavailable

points: 76

Regulation wins: 26

dividing line: Unavailable

Number of matches remaining: 8

Point speed: 84

Next match: vs. NYI (Wednesday)

Qualifying Chances: 1%

Tragic number: 11

points: 68

Regulation wins: 25

dividing line: Unavailable

Number of matches remaining: 10

Point speed: 77

Next match: vs. MTL (Tuesday)

Qualifying Chances:

Tragic number: 7

points: 53

Regulation wins: 15

dividing line: Unavailable

Number of matches remaining: 10

Point speed: 60

Next match: @ NYR (Tuesday)

Qualifying Chances: 0%

Tragic number: H

Central Division

points: 93

Regulation wins: 30

dividing line: C1

Number of matches remaining: 9

Point speed: 105

Next match: vs. SEA (Monday)

Qualifying Chances: >99%

Tragic number: Unavailable

points: 92

Regulation wins: 32

dividing line: C2

Number of matches remaining: 9

Point speed: 103

Next match: @ CHI (Tuesday)

Qualifying Chances: >99%

Tragic number: Unavailable

points: 90

Regulation wins: 30

dividing line: C 3

Number of matches remaining: 11

Point speed: 104

Next match: @ ARI (Sunday)

Qualifying Chances: >99%

Tragic number: Unavailable

points: 85

Regulation wins: 31

dividing line: wc2

Number of matches remaining: 8

Point speed: 94

Next match: @ SJ (Tuesday)

Qualifying Chances: 74%

Tragic number: Unavailable

points: 80

Regulation wins: 26

dividing line: Unavailable

Number of matches remaining: 11

Point speed: 92

Next match: vs TOR (Sunday)

Qualifying Chances: 15%

Tragic number: 18

points: 72

Regulation wins: 25

dividing line: Unavailable

Number of matches remaining: 10

Point speed: 82

Next match: @LA (Sunday)

Qualifying Chances:

Tragic number: 8

points: 66

Regulation wins: 20

dividing line: Unavailable

Number of matches remaining: 9

Point speed: 74

Next match: Cole’s Opposite (Sunday)

Qualifying Chances: 0%

Tragic number: H

points: 54

Regulation wins: 16

dividing line: Unavailable

Number of matches remaining: 10

Point speed: 62

Next match: vs. VAN (Sunday)

Qualifying Chances: 0%

Tragic number: H

Pacific Division

points: 98

Regulation wins: 34

dividing line: P1

Number of matches remaining: 9

Point speed: 110

Next match: vs. EDM (Tuesday)

Qualifying Chances: >99%

Tragic number: Unavailable

points: 94

Regulation wins: 32

dividing line: P2

Number of matches remaining: 10

Point speed: 107

Next match: In front of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon (Sunday)

Qualifying Chances: >99%

Tragic number: Unavailable

points: 91

Regulation wins: 37

dividing line: p. 3

Number of matches remaining: 9

Point speed: 102

Next match: @ARI (Monday)

Qualifying Chances: >99%

Tragic number: Unavailable

points: 88

Regulation wins: 31

dividing line: wc1

Number of matches remaining: 10

Point speed: 100

Next match: @min (monday)

Qualifying Chances: 99%

Tragic number: Unavailable

points: 81

Regulation wins: 27

dividing line: Unavailable

Number of matches remaining: 8

Point speed: 90

Next match: vs Los Angeles (Tuesday)

Qualifying Chances: 12%

Tragic number: 13

points: 71

Regulation wins: 21

dividing line: Unavailable

Number of matches remaining: 10

Point speed: 81

Next match: @ CHI (Sunday)

Qualifying Chances:

Tragic number: 7

points: 56

Regulation wins: 13

dividing line: Unavailable

Number of matches remaining: 9

Point speed: 63

Next match: vs. COL (Monday)

Qualifying Chances: 0%

Tragic number: H

points: 53

Regulation wins: 14

dividing line: Unavailable

Number of matches remaining: 9

Point speed: 60

Next match: vs. WPG (Tuesday)

Qualifying Chances: 0%

Tragic number: H

Y – extracted partition; X – playoff berth; E – Eliminated from the play-off

The race for number 1

The NHL uses the draft lottery to determine its first-round standings, so a team that finishes last is not guaranteed a #1 pick. As of 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 points if they win the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the first pick draw. Full details on the process can be found here. High on the recruiting board this summer, Conor Bedard has been hailed as a generational talent.

points: 53

Regulation wins: 14

points: 53

Regulation wins: 15

points: 54

Regulation wins: 16

points: 56

Regulation wins: 13

points: 64

Regulation wins: 20

points: 66

Regulation wins: 20

points: 68

Regulation wins: 25

points: 71

Regulation wins: 21

points: 71

Regulation wins: 24

points: 72

Regulation wins: 25

points: 75

Regulation wins: 28

points: 76

Regulation wins: 26

points: 76

Regulation wins: 27

points: 79

Regulation wins: 31

points: 80

Regulation wins: 26

points: 81

Regulation wins: 27

*Notes on circulating picks affecting the Top 16: