Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Heming Willis Posts Emotional Thank You To Fans On His Birthday – Deadline

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

It’s a happy birthday to Bruce Willis, who turns 68 today. Although the occasion is happy, his worsening dementia has been difficult for his family, Emma Willis Heming said in a message on Instagram today.

Last month, it was revealed that Willis suffers from frontotemporal dementia (FTD), an increasingly debilitating form of the disease.

To relieve some of the stress, Emma is using her Instagram platform to keep fans updated on her Die hard actor status. But today, she vented about her emotional state.

“Today is my husband’s birthday. I started the morning crying, as you can see from my swollen eyes and the stuffiness of my nose.”

She admitted putting on a brave face in the months after Willis’ diagnosis was a stressor.

“I think it’s important that you see all aspects of this,” she said. “I always get this message, or people always say to me ‘Oh, you’re so strong, I don’t know how you do it.'” I don’t have a choice. I wish I would. But I’m also raising two kids in this, so sometimes in our lives we have to get our big girl pants on and get to it, and that’s what I do. But I have times of sadness every day, sadness every day, and I feel it Really today on his birthday.”

Emma said her feelings were magnified as she put together an Instagram clip celebrating her husband’s birthday.

“I don’t know why I would do it to myself because videos are like a knife in my heart,” she confesses to fans. “But as much as I do it for myself, I do it for you because I know how much you love my husband – don’t cry, Emma – but it means a lot to me, so thank you.”